Kelly Arora, PhD is Co-Director of the Interprofessional Graduate Certificate and Master of Science in Palliative Care Program at the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado USA. She is also the John Wesley Iliff Senior Adjunct Lecturer in Spiritual Care at Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado USA. Arora has taught courses on the relationship between spirituality and health at Regis University and at the Regis University School of Pharmacy, as well as courses in interprofessional ethics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Her passion for spirituality in health care began when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis over 20 years ago. She actively sought ways to address spiritual questions and concerns related to her health when it was evident that medical professionals were uncomfortable talking about the spiritual dimension of her illness experience. In addition to teaching, research, publishing and speaking about health and spirituality, Arora maintains a private practice in spiritual direction. Her husband is a wireless communications consultant (she also has an engineering degree). Their two adult children are busy navigating life in their early 20s. The family loves hiking, annual trips to Telluride, Colorado and trying bizarre foods.