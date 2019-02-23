Palliative care provides important support for people living with serious or life-limiting illnesses and their family caregivers. In this course, you will learn to use symptom assessment tools to better understand which symptoms are present and which are most distressing. In subsequent weeks you will learn about some of the most common and distressing symptoms such as anorexia (loss of appetite), dyspnea (shortness of breath), fatigue (weakness), delirium(confusion) and constipation and nausea/vomiting. For each of these symptoms, you will learn about the underlying cause and potential ways to support people and their families to manage the symptoms with simple practical and non-medical approaches as well as a review of medications as appropriate. In addition, you will learn to help people with their emotional response to symptoms and loss of function.
This course is part of the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Kelly AroraCo-Director, Interprofessional Graduate Certificate & Master of Science in Palliative Care (MSPC), Allied Health Professionals
Amos BaileyDirector, Interprofessional Graduate Palliative Care Certificate/Master of Science in Palliative Care
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Common Symptoms and Anorexia
Welcome! In this module, you will learn about physical symptom assessment and then about the distressing symptoms of anorexia (loss of appetite) and cachexia (extreme weight loss). People living with serious illness often have more than five non-pain symptoms, like loss of appetite, dyspnea, weakness, confusion and many others that are contributing to suffering. You will learn how to use a symptoms assessment tool to help providers understand what symptoms are present and what is most distressing and needs prompt attention. In the second part of this week, you will learn about the common symptom of anorexia: Loss of appetite. When you understand anorexia you are able to look for reversible causes, support patient and family emotional distress, and offer practical help to manage this problem.
Dyspnea
In this module, you will review dyspnea assessment basics. You will start with defining dyspnea and the scope of the dyspnea problem in the palliative care setting. You will review various types and causes of dyspnea in people with serious illness. To understand how medications and integrative pain therapies work to decrease dyspnea, you need to know how the body recognizes dyspnea and makes a person short of breath. You will review how to evaluate a person’s dyspnea and how to help people pace themselves so that they can live with shortness of breath.
Weakness and Fatigue
In this module you learn about the physical symptom of asthenia, also called fatigue. Fatigue and weakness are seen in almost all people living with serious illness. Although fatigue is common and very emotionally distressing, providers often don't talk about it with patients and families because they think that there is nothing they can do. Although fatigue is a difficult symptom to treat it is important to look for reversible causes, consider ways to reduce the distress of fatigue and provide practical help to cope and live well with serious illness.
Cognitive Impairment
In this module the learner will be introduced to the term “cognitive impairment”, the common types of this impairment, how these types differ, as well as signs and symptoms experienced by patients suffering with this type of serious illness.
About the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
People living with serious, life-limiting, chronic illness experience significant suffering. Fortunately there are new and developing treatments which may cure some and improve survival for many people living with serious illness. However, seriously ill people and their loved ones still experience many distressing physical symptoms as well as spiritual, social and psychological distress. There is much we can do to support people to live well with serious and life-limiting illness by understanding the causes of suffering, using effective communications, and incorporating careful assessments and interventions designed to address specific needs.
