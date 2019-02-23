About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Common Symptoms and Anorexia

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Dyspnea

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Weakness and Fatigue

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cognitive Impairment

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization

Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore

