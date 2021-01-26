RM
May 9, 2020
Very Informative and Easy to Understand.\n\nWould highly recommend to everyone interested in end of life issues.
Nov 22, 2021
This course is very interesting\n\nI am looking to learn about the advanced symptoms management
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
This fantastic course is, so far, arguably the best discussion I have ever received on recognizing and managing physical symptoms in the palliative care setting. Unfortunately, palliative care is only lightly taught in the medical school, so this course (and the Coursera Specialization where it belongs) is a blessing. The material is amazingly compatible to a considerably wide range of audiences - from professional practitioners to non-professional caregivers to patients themselves. Apart from these, this course puts equal premium on direct physical/pharmacological interventions and the more subtle techniques, reflecting that palliative care should be taking care of the whole person (and her/his/their loved ones), not just the disease and its symptoms.
By Mary H•
Aug 23, 2020
Very enjoyable yet quite complex course. As with others course I have done so far, it is very well presented. All these complex concepts are put forward in a very accessible manner. thank you. Much directed reading and practical application will endorse the necessary and certainly improved learning.
Much appreciated.
By Sylvia A•
Jun 29, 2021
I have had an enlightening experience learning about the varoius dimensions of pain and how i can support people live their best lives even when going through life threatening illness. The courses were presented in a language and manner that i could relate with and that made learning fun and interesting.
By Nicola J•
Apr 27, 2019
Excellent course on how to respond to distressing physical symptoms such as constipation, shortness of breath, fatigue and so on. Very informative and I learnt much. The course is also easy to follow and sets out the information in laymen's terms.
By Jair G•
Aug 10, 2019
Uno de los mejores, más clínicos, más prácticos, más aterrizados módulos del programa de Cuidados Paliativos. Me gustó mucho el análisis holístico de los síntomas, y cómo se lleva a la práctica la toma de decisiones.
By Cecilia S O•
Aug 27, 2019
I really appreciate the opportunity to participate in this course. It was wonderful and opened for me a window of many ideas in how to apply the knowledge I received on my personal and professional life Thank you !
By Andres O•
Jun 12, 2020
ive paid before for other course but this is btter of whatever ive tried before, already completed 3/5 courses, thanks you.
By Raymund M•
May 10, 2020
By Najibe A•
Nov 23, 2021
By Ayham A•
Feb 24, 2019
A great and a very useful course. I like that we are taught about the medicine.
By Rodrigo F•
May 2, 2019
All instructors are amazing. Additional videos were very valuable.
By Loreto M B C•
Jul 18, 2020
Es un curso muy interesante, fácil de entender y muy entretenido.
By Gael T G•
Nov 17, 2019
Really liked 2 male lecturers
By SARAHI C C•
Mar 24, 2021
Great . Very useful info.
By Alma P•
Sep 20, 2020
Thank for all lectures.
By Jasmin R•
Jan 29, 2021
Definitely informative
By Liliana R•
Sep 7, 2020
Such a helpfull tool
By Cari B•
Nov 3, 2021
Outstanding!
By Mona A A•
Jul 2, 2020
G
O
O
D
By Ankit C•
Aug 17, 2019
best
By Dahlila V•
May 8, 2021
great course! Thank you
By Joanne C•
Aug 25, 2020
Many typographical errors. Should have been proof read.