Chevron Left
Back to Easing Physical Symptoms: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Easing Physical Symptoms: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore by University of Colorado System

4.8
stars
73 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

Palliative care provides important support for people living with serious or life-limiting illnesses and their family caregivers. In this course, you will learn to use symptom assessment tools to better understand which symptoms are present and which are most distressing. In subsequent weeks you will learn about some of the most common and distressing symptoms such as anorexia (loss of appetite), dyspnea (shortness of breath), fatigue (weakness), delirium(confusion) and constipation and nausea/vomiting. For each of these symptoms, you will learn about the underlying cause and potential ways to support people and their families to manage the symptoms with simple practical and non-medical approaches as well as a review of medications as appropriate. In addition, you will learn to help people with their emotional response to symptoms and loss of function. You will be able to immediately use these insights, skills, and tools in your work with people living with serious illness. In other courses, you will learn communication skills, whole person assessment, how to ease physical pain and explore ways to ease psycho-social-spiritual distress....

Top reviews

RM

May 9, 2020

Very Informative and Easy to Understand.\n\nWould highly recommend to everyone interested in end of life issues.

NA

Nov 22, 2021

This course is very interesting\n\nI am looking to learn about the advanced symptoms management

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Easing Physical Symptoms: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore

By Aedrian A

Jan 26, 2021

This fantastic course is, so far, arguably the best discussion I have ever received on recognizing and managing physical symptoms in the palliative care setting. Unfortunately, palliative care is only lightly taught in the medical school, so this course (and the Coursera Specialization where it belongs) is a blessing. The material is amazingly compatible to a considerably wide range of audiences - from professional practitioners to non-professional caregivers to patients themselves. Apart from these, this course puts equal premium on direct physical/pharmacological interventions and the more subtle techniques, reflecting that palliative care should be taking care of the whole person (and her/his/their loved ones), not just the disease and its symptoms.

By Mary H

Aug 23, 2020

Very enjoyable yet quite complex course. As with others course I have done so far, it is very well presented. All these complex concepts are put forward in a very accessible manner. thank you. Much directed reading and practical application will endorse the necessary and certainly improved learning.

Much appreciated.

By Sylvia A

Jun 29, 2021

​I have had an enlightening experience learning about the varoius dimensions of pain and how i can support people live their best lives even when going through life threatening illness. The courses were presented in a language and manner that i could relate with and that made learning fun and interesting.

By Nicola J

Apr 27, 2019

Excellent course on how to respond to distressing physical symptoms such as constipation, shortness of breath, fatigue and so on. Very informative and I learnt much. The course is also easy to follow and sets out the information in laymen's terms.

By Jair G

Aug 10, 2019

Uno de los mejores, más clínicos, más prácticos, más aterrizados módulos del programa de Cuidados Paliativos. Me gustó mucho el análisis holístico de los síntomas, y cómo se lleva a la práctica la toma de decisiones.

By Cecilia S O

Aug 27, 2019

I really appreciate the opportunity to participate in this course. It was wonderful and opened for me a window of many ideas in how to apply the knowledge I received on my personal and professional life Thank you !

By Andres O

Jun 12, 2020

ive paid before for other course but this is btter of whatever ive tried before, already completed 3/5 courses, thanks you.

By Raymund M

May 10, 2020

Very Informative and Easy to Understand.

Would highly recommend to everyone interested in end of life issues.

By Najibe A

Nov 23, 2021

This course is very interesting

I am looking to learn about the advanced symptoms management

By Ayham A

Feb 24, 2019

A great and a very useful course. I like that we are taught about the medicine.

By Rodrigo F

May 2, 2019

All instructors are amazing. Additional videos were very valuable.

By Loreto M B C

Jul 18, 2020

Es un curso muy interesante, fácil de entender y muy entretenido.

By Gael T G

Nov 17, 2019

Really liked 2 male lecturers

By SARAHI C C

Mar 24, 2021

Great . Very useful info.

By Alma P

Sep 20, 2020

Thank for all lectures.

By Jasmin R

Jan 29, 2021

Definitely informative

By Liliana R

Sep 7, 2020

Such a helpfull tool

By Cari B

Nov 3, 2021

Outstanding!

By Mona A A

Jul 2, 2020

G

O

O

D

By Ankit C

Aug 17, 2019

best

By Dahlila V

May 8, 2021

great course! Thank you

By Joanne C

Aug 25, 2020

Many typographical errors. Should have been proof read.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder