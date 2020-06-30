By Cecilia S O•
Jun 30, 2020
I’m glad I had participated in Specialization in Palliative care, and I invite everyone that is a provider, caregiver, or have a family member with a severe limiting life illness to join, too!
All the instructors are specialists and highlighted knowledgeable in Palliative Care.
I loved the themes as Self-awareness, the importance to be present, the empathy aspect, The Suffering, and its complexity and amplitude.
The Specialization covered the Pain Management, Physical Symptoms, and Aspects Psychosocial and Spiritual of the Palliative Care, and are very well explained and complemented with videos and a lot of resources.
I want to thank the University of Colorado – Anschutz Medical Campus, Instructors, and Coursera for the opportunity to participate in this Specialization course about Palliative Care: It’s not Hospice Anymore.
I’m sure that my Specialization Certificate will make a high impact on my resume.
By Hoon L C•
Apr 28, 2019
Reviewing others’s story of sufferings of the terminally ill helps to build up the very important clinical sense of empathy. Always try to care about others and think about how do we feel when such an event or happening occurred to us. This will make us a better person.
By Jair G•
Oct 4, 2019
Excelentes aprendizajes, excelentes reflexiones, que lo invitan a uno a ser mejor clínico. Gracias a los maestros por sus enseñanzas. Sobre todo gracias, porque ahora podremos cuidar mejor de nuestros pacientes terminales.
By María C T T•
May 25, 2020
Realmete se puede aprender del el lado humano del cuidado paliativo algo que muchos prestadores de salud hemos olvidado. Gracias
By Jerilynn M•
Nov 6, 2019
I have completed this interesting Capstone Project!
By David M•
Aug 20, 2020
Excellent course, that was well worth taking.
By Mary H•
Mar 2, 2021
The projects are very involved and ensure real soul searching. . Each offers opportunity for one to go deeper into the subject matter. They have enabled me to review and read more on the core content of each project. They have made me go deeper into the subject matter, and I took time working with patients and their families with whom I worked through the projects. I have continued working with some of the patients and their families, long after the assignment was completed and submitted.
Thank you for a great course. I have learnt a great deal.
Mary Hlalele
By SARAHI C C•
Mar 24, 2021
I am very thankful with all the TEAM .
By Liliana R•
Dec 20, 2020
It´s a great course.
By Melissa R R•
Nov 2, 2020
Es injusto el tiempo requerido para la calificación de los trabajos. Pero lo peor, es que la calificación la hacen personas que no se toman la molestia de leer lo que uno escribe, dan un mal puntaje y no justifican por qué.
Es una falta de respeto
By Dianne M•
Nov 22, 2021
Waiting to complete was frustrating waiting for peer review element.
Am glaqd to be done FINALLY