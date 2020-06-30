Chevron Left
4.8
29 ratings
11 reviews

In the Capstone Course you have the opportunity to put what you have been learning about in the Palliative Care Specialization into practice. Our team has created five activities that directly relate to what you have been learning in the course. You will need to talk with someone you know, perhaps a friend or family member, about their experiences living with serious and life limiting illness. You may want to engage several people as you go through the 5 assignments as they each will have unique experiences. The Five Assignments: 1) Use the Nature of Suffering Evaluation Form to guide your conversation with someone living with serious illness and report and reflect on how this illness is impacting different aspects of their lives. 2) Using SNAP/Self-Awareness skills explore the values of someone close to you and your own values as relate to health, illness and dying. 3) Using the WILDA tool complete a pain assessment with someone living with serious illness. 4) Using the ESAS tool complete a physical symptom assessment with someone living with serious illness. 5) Have a conversation with someone you know about Advance Care Planning. In the assignment you will focus on who would be the person that they would want to speak for them if they could not speak for themselves, often known as the MDPOA. When you successfully complete all 5 of these assignments and the other course work you will earn the Coursera Specialization Certificate in Palliative Care. More importantly you will be prepared to help others live well with serious and life-limiting disease....

By Cecilia S O

Jun 30, 2020

I’m glad I had participated in Specialization in Palliative care, and I invite everyone that is a provider, caregiver, or have a family member with a severe limiting life illness to join, too!

All the instructors are specialists and highlighted knowledgeable in Palliative Care.

I loved the themes as Self-awareness, the importance to be present, the empathy aspect, The Suffering, and its complexity and amplitude.

The Specialization covered the Pain Management, Physical Symptoms, and Aspects Psychosocial and Spiritual of the Palliative Care, and are very well explained and complemented with videos and a lot of resources.

I want to thank the University of Colorado – Anschutz Medical Campus, Instructors, and Coursera for the opportunity to participate in this Specialization course about Palliative Care: It’s not Hospice Anymore.

I’m sure that my Specialization Certificate will make a high impact on my resume.

By Hoon L C

Apr 28, 2019

Reviewing others’s story of sufferings of the terminally ill helps to build up the very important clinical sense of empathy. Always try to care about others and think about how do we feel when such an event or happening occurred to us. This will make us a better person.

By Jair G

Oct 4, 2019

Excelentes aprendizajes, excelentes reflexiones, que lo invitan a uno a ser mejor clínico. Gracias a los maestros por sus enseñanzas. Sobre todo gracias, porque ahora podremos cuidar mejor de nuestros pacientes terminales.

By María C T T

May 25, 2020

Realmete se puede aprender del el lado humano del cuidado paliativo algo que muchos prestadores de salud hemos olvidado. Gracias

By Jerilynn M

Nov 6, 2019

I have completed this interesting Capstone Project!

By David M

Aug 20, 2020

Excellent course, that was well worth taking.

By Mary H

Mar 2, 2021

The projects are very involved and ensure real soul searching. . Each offers opportunity for one to go deeper into the subject matter. They have enabled me to review and read more on the core content of each project. They have made me go deeper into the subject matter, and I took time working with patients and their families with whom I worked through the projects. I have continued working with some of the patients and their families, long after the assignment was completed and submitted.

Thank you for a great course. I have learnt a great deal.

Mary Hlalele

By SARAHI C C

Mar 24, 2021

I am very thankful with all the TEAM .

By Liliana R

Dec 20, 2020

It´s a great course.

By Melissa R R

Nov 2, 2020

Es injusto el tiempo requerido para la calificación de los trabajos. Pero lo peor, es que la calificación la hacen personas que no se toman la molestia de leer lo que uno escribe, dan un mal puntaje y no justifican por qué.

Es una falta de respeto

By Dianne M

Nov 22, 2021

Waiting to complete was frustrating waiting for peer review element.

Am glaqd to be done FINALLY

