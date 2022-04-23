About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization
Intermediate Level

Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Solve real-world problems using the foundational concept of matrices and explain where those problems might arise.

  • Recognize what a matrix represents in n-dimensional space and how transformations act in that space

  • Identify key properties of any system of equations, such as independence, basis, rank, and more, and what they mean for the overall system.

  • Demonstrate your understanding of projections in lower dimensions, while being able to carry out higher dimension projections for real-world problems

Skills you will gain

  • Derrivatives
  • Integrals
  • Algebra
  • Matrix Algebra
  • Numerical Analysis
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Linear Systems and Gaussian Elimination

1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Matrix Algebra

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Properties of a Linear System

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Determinant and Eigens

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIAL LINEAR ALGEBRA FOR DATA SCIENCE

About the Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization

Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math

