Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will teach you the most fundamental Linear Algebra that you will need for a career in Data Science without a ton of unnecessary proofs and concepts that you may never use. Consider this an expressway to Data Science with approachable methods and friendly concepts that will guide you to truly understanding the most important ideas in Linear Algebra.
This course is part of the Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization
Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.
Solve real-world problems using the foundational concept of matrices and explain where those problems might arise.
Recognize what a matrix represents in n-dimensional space and how transformations act in that space
Identify key properties of any system of equations, such as independence, basis, rank, and more, and what they mean for the overall system.
Demonstrate your understanding of projections in lower dimensions, while being able to carry out higher dimension projections for real-world problems
- Derrivatives
- Integrals
- Algebra
- Matrix Algebra
- Numerical Analysis
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Linear Systems and Gaussian Elimination
In this module we will learn what a matrix is and what it represents. We will explore how a system of linear equations can be expressed in a neat package via matrices. Lastly, we will delve into coordinate systems and provide visualizations to help you understand matrices in a more well-rounded way.
Matrix Algebra
In this module we will learn how to solve a linear system of equations with matrix algebra.
Properties of a Linear System
In this module we will explore concepts and properties of linear systems. This includes independence, basis, rank, row space, column space, and much more.
Determinant and Eigens
In this module we will discuss projections and how they work. We will build on a foundation using 2-dimensional projections and explore the concept in higher dimensions over time.
A very succint course. It's great for a beginner and can be easily understood. :) The quizzes are easy too.
Simple to follow. Easily explained. Good for revision as well as starting fresh
Well-explained and comprehensive. I thought it was going to be a rough course but Professor Bird is very thorough and concise in his lectures.
Data Science is growing rapidly, creating opportunities for careers across a variety of fields. This specialization is designed for learners embarking on careers in Data Science. Learners are provided with a concise overview of the foundational mathematics that are critical in Data Science. Topics include algebra, calculus, linear algebra, and some pertinent numerical analysis. Expressway to Data Science is also an excellent primer for students preparing to complete CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science program.
