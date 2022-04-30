LH
May 9, 2022
Well-explained and comprehensive. I thought it was going to be a rough course but Professor Bird is very thorough and concise in his lectures.
SR
Apr 29, 2022
A very succint course. It's great for a beginner and can be easily understood. :) The quizzes are easy too.
By SIDRA R•
Apr 30, 2022
By ralf p•
Apr 24, 2022
Simple to follow. Easily explained. Good for revision as well as starting fresh
By Calvin K L Y•
Apr 28, 2022
Great introduction to Linear Algebra for beginners!
By SR 7•
Mar 24, 2022
Very well done, conducted at just the right pace
By Chris F•
May 18, 2022
This is a very well explained course, put together nicely with bitesize lessons that consistently keep the dopamine flowing. An added bonus to this course is the topic area, in relation to the under-subscribed Tech industry, giving learners an added edge when attempting to enter the Data Science field.
By Leon H•
May 10, 2022
By Pallabi C•
May 19, 2022
Please provide proper solns to all assignments
By Jolanta C•
May 25, 2022
great course, highly recommnended