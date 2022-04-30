Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Essential Linear Algebra for Data Science by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will teach you the most fundamental Linear Algebra that you will need for a career in Data Science without a ton of unnecessary proofs and concepts that you may never use. Consider this an expressway to Data Science with approachable methods and friendly concepts that will guide you to truly understanding the most important ideas in Linear Algebra. This course is designed to prepare learners to successfully complete Statistical Modeling for Data Science Application, which is part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) program. Logo courtesy of Dan-Cristian Pădureț on Unsplash.com...

LH

May 9, 2022

Well-explained and comprehensive. I thought it was going to be a rough course but Professor Bird is very thorough and concise in his lectures.

SR

Apr 29, 2022

A very succint course. It's great for a beginner and can be easily understood. :) The quizzes are easy too.

By SIDRA R

Apr 30, 2022

A very succint course. It's great for a beginner and can be easily understood. :) The quizzes are easy too.

By ralf p

Apr 24, 2022

Simple to follow. Easily explained. Good for revision as well as starting fresh

By Calvin K L Y

Apr 28, 2022

Great introduction to Linear Algebra for beginners!

By SR 7

Mar 24, 2022

Very well done, conducted at just the right pace

By Chris F

May 18, 2022

This is a very well explained course, put together nicely with bitesize lessons that consistently keep the dopamine flowing. An added bonus to this course is the topic area, in relation to the under-subscribed Tech industry, giving learners an added edge when attempting to enter the Data Science field.

By Leon H

May 10, 2022

Well-explained and comprehensive. I thought it was going to be a rough course but Professor Bird is very thorough and concise in his lectures.

By Pallabi C

May 19, 2022

P​lease provide proper solns to all assignments

By Jolanta C

May 25, 2022

great course, highly recommnended

