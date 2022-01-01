- Derrivatives
- Integrals
- Matrix Algebra
- Diagonalization
- Numerical Analysis
- Derivatives
- Algebra
- Singular Value Decomposition (SVD)
- root-finding
- Partial Derivative
- matrix diagonalization
Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization
Learn Mathematical Foundations for Data Science. Review key concepts in algebra, calculus, linear algebra, and numerical analysis that are critical for Data Science.
Offered By
What you will learn
Compute simple derivatives.
Convert between linear systems and matrix notation and use matrix algebra to solve linear systems.
Factor a simple matrix using Singular Value Decomposition (SVD).
Practice working with logarithm properties and how logarithm functions behave graphically.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete quizzes in each of the courses in order to test their understanding of the content as they progress. This specialization does not include any projects or final exams as it is meant to be a fast-paced content review to prepare learners for the higher-level maths required in Data Science.
Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.
Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Algebra and Differential Calculus for Data Science
Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will teach you the most fundamental Calculus concepts that you will need for a career in Data Science without a ton of unnecessary proofs and techniques that you may never use. Consider this an expressway to Data Science with approachable methods and friendly concepts that will guide you to truly understanding the most important ideas in Differential Calculus. We will review some algebra basics, talk about what a derivative is, compute some simple derivatives and apply the basics of derivatives to graphing and maximizing functions.
Essential Linear Algebra for Data Science
Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will teach you the most fundamental Linear Algebra that you will need for a career in Data Science without a ton of unnecessary proofs and concepts that you may never use. Consider this an expressway to Data Science with approachable methods and friendly concepts that will guide you to truly understanding the most important ideas in Linear Algebra.
Integral Calculus and Numerical Analysis for Data Science
Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will provide an intuitive understanding of foundational integral calculus, including integration by parts, area under a curve, and integral computation. It will also cover root-finding methods, matrix decomposition, and partial derivatives.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.