Data Science is growing rapidly, creating opportunities for careers across a variety of fields. This specialization is designed for learners embarking on careers in Data Science. Learners are provided with a concise overview of the foundational mathematics that are critical in Data Science. Topics include algebra, calculus, linear algebra, and some pertinent numerical analysis. Expressway to Data Science is also an excellent primer for students preparing to complete CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science program. This specialization is designed to prepare learners to successfully complete Statistical Modeling for Data Science Application, which is part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) program. Logo courtesy of ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash.com
Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is related to the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
