Dr. Moussa Doumbia is a data scientist and machine learning expert with a passion for deep learning and big data engineering. He has experience working with vast data sets to break down information, gather relevant points, and solve advanced business problems. Dr. Doumbi is also skilled in predictive modeling, data mining, statistical analysis, and NLP. As a mathematical biologist, he is interested in a wide variety of models that addresses the dynamic nature on biological and human systems. His academic research focuses on theoretical investigations and modeling of infectious diseases. More, generally developing efficient equations and models that utilize data collected from the field and the laboratory.