HG
Aug 16, 2020
Very nice experience, i suggest each and every students to complete this course you will surely get something to learn from here.\n\nThanku shoolini university to provide me this course...
AS
Jul 31, 2020
Very good platform to learn new things which makes us to learn something new and I love this Coursera app which made me to learn about this research design
By Mohammed A Y•
Jun 15, 2020
A very useful course covering most of the fundamentals of research design. It's well balanced with really knowledge filled and motivating contents.
By Carla M•
Jul 23, 2020
This course is a good review of the basics concepts and strategies of research design. It covers things like reliability and validity, different sampling techniques, and ethical considerations when designing a research study. I thought some of the definitions in the course were awkwardly worded, and there were typos throughout (including in the quizzes). These things where distracting but didn't prevent me from understanding the readings. I read two of the three books that were recommended--"Curious" by Leslie Ian and "52 Things We Wish Someone Had Told Us About Customer Analytics" by Alex Sherman and Mike Sherman. Both were excellent, but I especially enjoyed "Curious." Thank you for pointing me to these books!
By Harish k g•
Aug 17, 2020
By Abhishek A•
Aug 1, 2020
By Upasana K•
Sep 7, 2020
One of the best course I have gone through .Very helpful and informative course.
By B S•
Jul 29, 2020
Hey, My name is B Silas. I am from Bangalore, India. I currently pursuing my final year Bachelor of Commerce from St. Joseph's College Autonomous. I took this course to do a research study on 'Amazon', this course seemed to give me ideas on what and all information you should gather to complete your study for the same. I would like to thank my college for providing me this opportunity to do this course.
By Akanksha S•
Jul 31, 2020
The course is indeed helpful for someone new in research and a revision for who already are. The ease to read the concepts and glossary provided is best. However, some more important concepts like sampling and non-sampling errors and types, etc. may be included as well. Thank you!
By PATRICIA A A C•
Sep 27, 2020
Useful and very complete information provided, instructors gave very clear explanations. Good course for the basics of Research. Thanks a lot!
By EELearner•
Mar 1, 2021
EASY TO NAVIGATE. GREAT EXTRA RESOURCES. WISH I COULD SAVE NOTES DURING THE READING AND NOT ONLY THE VIDEO PORTIONOF THE COURSE.
By Muhammad U Q•
Oct 14, 2020
A very informative course
In my opinion subjective type of assignments must also be included while assessment
By Randy T•
Oct 17, 2020
I learned so much and it will be valuable for my job moving forward.
By Yash P•
Sep 19, 2020
Nice course really helpful for all the reasearch work.
By Vivek S•
Aug 18, 2020
A Wonderful Course on the Outline of Research Basics!
By Sajina B•
Aug 24, 2020
Good course work and brief to understand
By Jurgita Z•
Jul 10, 2020
This course is so useful!
By MERIN A K•
Sep 28, 2020
Excellent Presentation
By Winston A W•
Jun 10, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Prabha.s•
Jul 30, 2020
Know new knowledge..
By Dr. R P•
Jun 9, 2020
excellent
By Akshaya J•
Aug 29, 2020
Helpful
By jamuna b•
Jul 16, 2020
GOOD
By Nashrudin R•
Aug 20, 2021
The course is easy to follow and you will surely learn a lot if you are a beginner.. I think the course needs to improve on test construction as some items may seem to be too ambiguous..
By Pema T•
Aug 27, 2020
I am glad that I got to introduced to valuable instructors and learn many new things such as sampling, errors, confidence level and many more. Thanks, team UTN
By Gavin S•
Sep 10, 2020
A good introductory course that has helped contextualise other study materials that I am working my way through.
By Banu p N•
Aug 4, 2020
I had a good experience learning this course