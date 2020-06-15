Chevron Left
The main purpose of this course is to focus on good questions and how to answer them. This is essential to making considered decisions as a leader in any organization or in your life overall. Topics will include the basis of human curiosity, development of questions, connections between questions and approaches to information gathering design , variable measurement, sampling, the differences between experimental and non-experimental designs, data analysis, reporting and the ethics of inquiry projects. Emphasis will be placed on approaches used in the social sciences (i.e., sociology, psychology, anthropology), but we will also discuss how others (i.e., natural scientists, business analysts) might approach the inquiry process. No prior knowledge of statistics is required for this course....

HG

Aug 16, 2020

Very nice experience, i suggest each and every students to complete this course you will surely get something to learn from here.\n\nThanku shoolini university to provide me this course...

AS

Jul 31, 2020

Very good platform to learn new things which makes us to learn something new and I love this Coursera app which made me to learn about this research design

By Mohammed A Y

Jun 15, 2020

A very useful course covering most of the fundamentals of research design. It's well balanced with really knowledge filled and motivating contents.

By Carla M

Jul 23, 2020

This course is a good review of the basics concepts and strategies of research design. It covers things like reliability and validity, different sampling techniques, and ethical considerations when designing a research study. I thought some of the definitions in the course were awkwardly worded, and there were typos throughout (including in the quizzes). These things where distracting but didn't prevent me from understanding the readings. I read two of the three books that were recommended--"Curious" by Leslie Ian and "52 Things We Wish Someone Had Told Us About Customer Analytics" by Alex Sherman and Mike Sherman. Both were excellent, but I especially enjoyed "Curious." Thank you for pointing me to these books!

By Upasana K

Sep 7, 2020

One of the best course I have gone through .Very helpful and informative course.

By B S

Jul 29, 2020

Hey, My name is B Silas. I am from Bangalore, India. I currently pursuing my final year Bachelor of Commerce from St. Joseph's College Autonomous. I took this course to do a research study on 'Amazon', this course seemed to give me ideas on what and all information you should gather to complete your study for the same. I would like to thank my college for providing me this opportunity to do this course.

By Akanksha S

Jul 31, 2020

The course is indeed helpful for someone new in research and a revision for who already are. The ease to read the concepts and glossary provided is best. However, some more important concepts like sampling and non-sampling errors and types, etc. may be included as well. Thank you!

By PATRICIA A A C

Sep 27, 2020

Useful and very complete information provided, instructors gave very clear explanations. Good course for the basics of Research. Thanks a lot!

By EELearner

Mar 1, 2021

EASY TO NAVIGATE. GREAT EXTRA RESOURCES. WISH I COULD SAVE NOTES DURING THE READING AND NOT ONLY THE VIDEO PORTIONOF THE COURSE.

By Muhammad U Q

Oct 14, 2020

A very informative course

In my opinion subjective type of assignments must also be included while assessment

By Randy T

Oct 17, 2020

I learned so much and it will be valuable for my job moving forward.

By Yash P

Sep 19, 2020

Nice course really helpful for all the reasearch work.

By Vivek S

Aug 18, 2020

A Wonderful Course on the Outline of Research Basics!

By Sajina B

Aug 24, 2020

Good course work and brief to understand

By Jurgita Z

Jul 10, 2020

This course is so useful!

By MERIN A K

Sep 28, 2020

Excellent Presentation

By Winston A W

Jun 10, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Prabha.s

Jul 30, 2020

Know new knowledge..

By Dr. R P

Jun 9, 2020

excellent

By Akshaya J

Aug 29, 2020

Helpful

By jamuna b

Jul 16, 2020

GOOD

By Nashrudin R

Aug 20, 2021

The course is easy to follow and you will surely learn a lot if you are a beginner.. I think the course needs to improve on test construction as some items may seem to be too ambiguous..

By Pema T

Aug 27, 2020

I am glad that I got to introduced to valuable instructors and learn many new things such as sampling, errors, confidence level and many more. Thanks, team UTN

By Gavin S

Sep 10, 2020

A good introductory course that has helped contextualise other study materials that I am working my way through.

By Banu p N

Aug 4, 2020

I had a good experience learning this course

