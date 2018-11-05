Emotional intelligence, hope, mindfulness, and compassion help a person reverse the damage of chronic stress and build great leadership relationships. The Positive and Negative Emotional Attractors inspire sustained, desired change and learning at many levels.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Mindfulness
- Leadership
- Emotional Intelligence
- Coaching
Offered by
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Resonant Leadership and the Neuroscience Behind It
Great leaders moves people through resonant relationships. Resonant relationships occur when the leader and the people around them are in sync or in tune. These relationships are characterized by the shared experience of vision and hope, compassion and caring, and mindfulness. and how people can be inspired to change and inspire change in others. We demonstrate. We explore the neuroscience behind resonant and dissonant leadership, in terms of the default mode and task positive networks.
Week 2: Renewal As an Antidote to Chronic Stress
We examine the effects of emotional contagion, both positive and negative on relationship. We examine the psychological and physiological process with which our bodies and minds experience stress and how it hinders openness to new ideas, people and emotions. Chronic annoying stress causes cognitive, emotional and perceptual impairment. We examine the Parasympathetic Nervous System, the bodies only way to ameliorate the effects of stress and renew. We examine how hope/vision, compassion, mindfulness and playfulness both build resonant relationships and enable us to renew.
Week 3: Emotional Intelligence and Its Link to Leadership
Emotional, social and cognitive intelligence competencies are the drivers of effective leadership, management and professional jobs. We review the research in private, public and non-profit sector jobs in many countries of the world.
Week 4: Inspiring and Motivating Sustained Development, Growth and Learning
Intentional Change Theory and decades of longitudinal research showing how it creates sustained, desired change is introduced. Learners examine who and how people have helped them grow in the past and link it to future possibilities. We explore the Positive and Negative Emotional Attractors (PEA and NEA), which are states that enable change, and help us become open to it. We need the NEA to survive and the PEA to strive and flourish.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.67%
- 4 stars14.49%
- 3 stars3.22%
- 2 stars0.80%
- 1 star0.80%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INSPIRING LEADERSHIP THROUGH EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE
I enjoyed this class. I have taken away many insights and methods that I will employ to create more meaningful and resonant relationships in many areas of my life, not just in business.
I learned new material which is very helpful for me personally, my coaching business and to using at work. Professor Richard Boyatzis unique way of presenting the course material was very effective
This course has offered information, techniques, and practical skills to help me become a resonant leader. I look forward to applying them in my work and personal relationships.
An interesting course which will help individuals in their professional and personal life. We all are leaders/ mentors in various situations and this course helps us to help others.
About the Inspired Leadership Specialization
In this specialization you will learn how to overcome the ravages of chronic stress and renew your body and mind by building better relationships and positive approaches to leadership. You will learn the power of asking questions to become a more inclusive and self-confident leader, and how to effectively coach others toward sustained, desired change, learning or increased motivation in life and work.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.