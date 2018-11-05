About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Inspired Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mindfulness
  • Leadership
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Coaching
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Case Western Reserve University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Resonant Leadership and the Neuroscience Behind It

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Renewal As an Antidote to Chronic Stress

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Emotional Intelligence and Its Link to Leadership

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Inspiring and Motivating Sustained Development, Growth and Learning

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

