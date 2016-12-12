About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Inspired Leadership Specialization
English

Skills you will gain

  • Assertiveness
  • Communication
  • Negotiation
  • Leadership
Course 2 of 5 in the
Inspired Leadership Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

WEEK 1: Yourself as a Leader—Developing your Leadership Identity

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

WEEK 2: The Current State of Women's Leadership at the Top!

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

WEEK 3: Women's Leadership Presence

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

WEEK 4: Leadership Tools for Women

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

