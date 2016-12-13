IF
Jun 28, 2020
Amazing and well planned course! Learned about myself and those around me! It assisted me in fortifying my confidence as a leader and a woman in this society. Absolutely recommend!
EH
Jan 3, 2022
Very practical and inspiring course. All women in leadership should enroll to debunk the myths and realities around women leadership. I loved every concept and the discussions
By Angélica T•
Dec 12, 2016
Thought-provoking course that validated many of my experiences. Helpful tips and frameworks for women and men alike. Thank you, Dr. Bilimoria!
By Dr. M G•
Mar 26, 2019
a great course which really makes me think and act on new dimensions learnt. I suggest all women who aspire leadership roles to take this up.
By Shemené K•
Dec 2, 2019
This course has led to a better understanding of women and men in the workplace, It has unlocked more potential towards becoming a leader or being a leader no matter which industry you are in. The best thing I took from this was to be more confident and to speak up but to speak up in the right manner in order to be identified as a competent candidate for leadership roles.
Thank you to Diana Bilimoria, KeyBank Professor and Chair of Organizational Behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, you surely are passionate about creating a better world for employees and are a true inspiration.
By Gratia N•
Jul 21, 2020
Extremely insightful. It should be a prerequisite for all women entering the workforce to understand the challenges that we face and to be better equipped to prevail.
By Mena M•
Jan 22, 2019
That was amazing! I totally recommend that course because it will explain a lot of things that happen in workplaces and what women face in their milestone.
By Dr. P B•
May 28, 2020
It's a great course with so many insights. Informative content and learned faculty/speaker with clear videos. I enjoyed the course. My request or suggestion is, this course has too many self assessment assignments that has to be written in paragraphs. If those could be in different formats like quiz or one liners, it can become more interesting and easy to complete. However, I have learnt a lot and would suggest this course to everyone especially, women. Let's climb higher. Thank you for all the great insights about women in leadership madam. Thank you again.
By Sonali B•
May 29, 2020
Thank You Dr Diana , Coursera Team and Mahindra Finance for offering this course. It has helped me take a level ahead in my leadership Skills and has helped me overcome few challenges which is helping me best to achieve my goals and Vision. Have loved the way Dr Diana has coached and would surely want to meet her some day to thanks her in person for her wonderful teachings .
By Angela A S•
Mar 30, 2020
This course helped me to be more assertive in my current job. I actually utilized some of the tools during my most recent performance evaluation .
By Daniel O•
Apr 21, 2018
My expectations for this course have been exceeded. All who involved in developing this course have indeed done extremely great service to humanity. Starting with the lecture notes, videos, materials, quizzes, assignments, and discussion forums, you will certainly desire to participate. I doubt there will be a single soul who has already taken this course will ever describe and see this course with a different lens that will portray lack of insight, interest, and excitement. Dr. Diana Billimoria is an exceptional professor endowed with excellent qualities that will keep both your eyes and ears highly attentive and focus. The extent of her passion for all the presentations is absolutely non-comparable.
i have already shared and discussed the course with two other women and some of the lecture videos for their perusal and a possible enrollment.
It is a great delight to be part of this course, and once again kudos to all who made it possible.
Wish Case Western University all the best and wish for more of such courses.
Daniel
By Soha G•
Oct 14, 2017
The course was very helpful in bringing my thoughts together and get them into a concrete personal plan. The most important takeaway for me the concept of centered leadership, thinking about success in a holistic way is very logical and empowering.
Being exposed to the fact that women in well developed countries face the same issues we face in developing countries changed my opinion that women issues where I live is just another symptom of broken systems and if these systems improve women situations will "automatically" improve.
Identifying what I need to work on, knowing that there are well established tools to handle them was also great.
In fact the "Inspiring leadership specialization" in whole is really useful program and I am glad I came across it. Thanks to everyone who put an effort on it.
By Dimi M•
Apr 8, 2016
Thank you very much for the great course!
Whereas Inspiring Leadership through Emotional Intelligence course was the basic for me, Conversations That Inspire course has helped me to spread positive emotions and to inspire people, Women in Leadership: Inspiring Positive Change has boosted tremendously my self-confidence and self-efficacy skills. I’ve gained clarity on my Leadership vision and the actions which I need to take in order to reach it. I have better understanding of the different tools for leadership and much more. Thank YOU so much for everything!
Looking forward to the next course from Inspired Leadership specialization! I feel inspired!
By Lornah O•
May 1, 2020
Right on point. I did relate with so many things raised in this course. The knowledge I have learnt and gathered will carry me in my personal and professional life. I will not be share to negotiate my salary, or position or project. I will not beat myself down and only look at others interest rather than mine. I will not be shy to get involved and learn the organizational politics and know who calls the shots...I love it I love it i can go on and on and on.. Thank you thank you
By Subhrata M•
Jul 29, 2020
Dianna is a great coach and through the videos, reading materials, optional questions and assignments on our reflection she is always able to keep the participants completely engaged ensuring that we thoroughly enjoy the course and learn efficiently too. I also love her body language as she talks through the video. Very motivating! I would definitely recommend this course to budding women leaders who want to inspire a positive change. Thanks.
By Mireya N•
Dec 20, 2017
I loved this course :) I enjoyed the videos with the instructor, with her wise, calmed, optimistic voice. This course was a very strong step to understand my identity as a leader, and to have clear that my skills, values and life needs are different from others, it means that I do can become a great leader, knowing myself better, working in myself. This course has giving me very useful tools to achieve that.
By Katarzyna L•
Aug 10, 2020
I found this course really interesting and helpful with good research listed that brought useful insight into the situation of women in the workplace. It gives a better perspective on the differences in how men and women are treated and viewed at work but also gives helpful advice and bullet points on how to be a good leader and how to overcome some boundaries, some imposed by stereotypes.
By CLARA N•
Oct 30, 2020
This is a very great reflection for pushing one to next level and set a realistic target for career development. Be prepared to spend time in consulting your peers, mentor, close colleagues, direct report for their input. Sometime, we may underestimate or overestimate ourselves. Stay positive and grow mind set for everything, as such, we will be able to develop and not fall behind.
By Beata J•
Dec 3, 2019
very clear and easy to understand concepts and theory regarding our approach to work and career, supported with many studies results, cases and external readings. Builds not only self confidence but also helps to understand why we are acting the way we do - armed with this knowledge we can be more clear in what we want/need to change to become a better version of oursel
By Merrill C•
Oct 22, 2016
Really great professor and material! I found the content to be relevant and the tools to be practical and useful. Also, the course fit into my busy life (i.e. there aren't hours and hours of lectures to watch), yet I still got a lot out of every week! Prof. Bilimoria has a great presentation style and very encouraging/accessible approach.
By Lilija M•
Apr 6, 2017
This is probably the best course I have taken so far on Coursera, very informative , truly inspiring, and impacting me in a positive way as it has induced me to review my life, my achievements and career, challenges I met, analyse them and reconsider my approaches to self-evaluation, goal-setting and fulfillment.
Thank you very much!
By marta b a•
Jan 15, 2019
I really enjoy this course and recommand to take it to every women (and some man)! It brought me to high-level reflections which I eventually woudln´t have otherwise and at teh same time it provided some very handy tools and strategies of how to deal with daily challanges (self-confidence, salary gap, creation leadership vision).
By Danielle S•
Oct 13, 2020
Such a good course. All the videos and readings were an eye-opener for me. The tasks made me reflect and analyze my life in many ways. I am just waiting for my peers to review my final paper so I can begin to look for another course. Keep it up. Feel part of the Coursera community
By Arpana G•
Aug 1, 2019
I can't afford to pay the amount to get the certificate. Kindly do the needful and provide me the certificate as I already completed my course before the target enrolment which was free. Your help and support will be highly appreciated. Thanks and Regards, Arpana
By ioanna p•
Aug 29, 2020
Great course for women in leadership. The course provides an overview of the various components of the individual women journey in Leadership. I loved this course and I strongly recommended to women who believes that ‘everything you want to do you can do’.
By Vikram A M•
Aug 29, 2018
This course gave me fresh perspectives about how women are treated globally irrespective of educational backgrounds or culture. It also highlighted what each one of us, in our roles as influencers, can do. Highly recommended.
By Casey R•
Feb 4, 2021
Loved this class. So insightful, so encouraging, and so clarifying to learn of the other challenges women have faced in the workplace and the opportunities they've created for themselves to grow as leaders because of it.