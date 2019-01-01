KeyBank Professor and Chair of Organization Behavior
Diana Bilimoria, Ph.D. is KeyBank Professor and Chair and Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University. She received her Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She is a co-author of Women in STEM Careers: International Perspectives on Increasing Workforce Participation, Advancement and Leadership (Edward Elgar, 2014), Gender Equity in Science and Engineering: Advancing Change in Higher Education (Routledge, 2012), Handbook on Women in Business and Management (Edward Elgar, 2007; 2009) and Women on Corporate Boards of Directors: International Research and Practice (Edward Elgar, 2008). Dr. Bilimoria was the 2011-12 Chair of the Gender and Diversity in Organizations Division of the Academy of Management. She has published extensively in leading journals, has contributed to several edited volumes, and has received multiple research grants. She has served as the editor of the Journal of Management Education and sits on the editorial boards of several journals in the business and management field. Dr. Bilimoria’s research focuses on gender and diversity in governance and leadership, and organizational transformation. Her studies have helped corporate, educational, and nonprofit organizations reinvent themselves and establish practices that attract and retain a high-performance, diverse workforce. Her teaching and executive education activities focus on executive leadership and gender, diversity and inclusion in organizations. She has been internationally recognized for her scholarship, leadership and service. Most recently, Dr. Bilimoria received the Weatherhead School of Management Teaching Excellence Award in 2014.