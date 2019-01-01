Profile

Melvin Smith

Professor of Organizational Behavior, Faculty Director, Executive Education

    Bio

    Melvin L. Smith, Ph.D. is a Professor in the Department of Organizational Behavior and Faculty Director of Executive Education at the Case Weatherhead School of Management. He received his Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business. Dr. Smith also holds a B.S. degree in General Management and Accounting from Purdue University and an MBA in Marketing from Clark-Atlanta University. Melvin’s research and teaching focus on leadership and emotional intelligence in the workplace, as well as social exchange relationships, social networks, and the development and use of human and social capital in organizations. Prior to completing his doctoral work at the University of Pittsburgh, Melvin spent over fifteen years in a series of sales/marketing management, and organization development positions with a number of Fortune 500 companies including IBM, Pepsi-Cola, and H.J. Heinz.

    Courses

    Be a Leader, Develop a Leader

    Conversations That Inspire: Coaching Learning, Leadership and Change

