This course offers seasoned and up-and-coming leaders a clear, concise overview of the challenges of organizational leadership and practical strategies for improving as leaders. The lessons are structured around essential leadership responsibilities, including defining leadership, understanding what it is not, and understanding how to construct a leadership framework utilizing the elements of the 4D Leadership Development Framework.
This course is part of the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Beginner Level
A graduate level student or at least two years of business experience.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Which leadership style you have
How to lead instead of just manage
How to lead in time of crisis
Skills you will gain
- Understand the difference between leadership and management
- Determine your leadership style
- Define leadership
- Assist in leading your organization to change management
- Develop your leadership philosophy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Leadership
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
6 hours to complete
Module 1: 4D Leadership Development Framework
6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
9 hours to complete
Module 2: Innovative Leadership Styles
9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 101 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
10 hours to complete
Module 3: Crisis Leadership
10 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
About the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
