About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Beginner Level

A graduate level student or at least two years of business experience.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Which leadership style you have

  • How to lead instead of just manage

  • How to lead in time of crisis

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the difference between leadership and management
  • Determine your leadership style
  • Define leadership
  • Assist in leading your organization to change management
  • Develop your leadership philosophy
Course 1 of 3 in the
Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Beginner Level

A graduate level student or at least two years of business experience.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Leadership

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
Week2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Module 1: 4D Leadership Development Framework

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
9 hours to complete

Module 2: Innovative Leadership Styles

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 101 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
10 hours to complete

Module 3: Crisis Leadership

10 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

