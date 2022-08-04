Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing a Leadership Framework by University System of Georgia
About the Course
This course offers seasoned and up-and-coming leaders a clear, concise overview of the challenges of organizational leadership and practical strategies for improving as leaders. The lessons are structured around essential leadership responsibilities, including defining leadership, understanding what it is not, and understanding how to construct a leadership framework utilizing the elements of the 4D Leadership Development Framework.
In addition, articles, self-evaluation forms, discussion post activities, and practice questions encourage participants to apply leadership principles to their situations. With a strong foundation in leadership theory and the most recent research, the program is designed for immediate practical application....