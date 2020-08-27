The world of work is characterised by rapid ongoing change. In this dynamic environment, one of the most critical skills for leaders is their capacity to learn and to adapt; to engage in the continuous development of their skills in managing and leading others. This course will assist you in the ongoing development of your skills and abilities by focusing on the nature of the self-development process. You will reflect on and develop self-awareness of your current leadership style to understand the strengths you need to develop and which challenges you will face as a leader. The course also examines the change process, and explores the processes of self-regulation that underpin personal skill development.
This course is part of the Adapting: Career Development Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Critically evaluate the nature of the self-development process
Apply skills of self-reflection to enhance self-awareness of development insights about your leadership styles
Apply skills of self-reflection to enhance self-awareness of development insights about your abilities and challenges as leaders
Apply the self-development process to an area of a personal leadership skill challenge
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Self-directed learning
Rapidly changing environments by their nature means that people must be continually thinking about their skills and adapting them in order to carry out their work. In this lesson you will look at the big picture of influences that are compelling us to be continuously updating skills. In particular, you will explore the importance of self-directed learning as an approach to your development and review a model to guide you in taking responsibility to adapt yourself always.
Self-awareness
The first step in any process of change is self-awareness. You have to understand what you do now and be aware of its consequences for your goals and behaviour for the future. You would think we should be good at self-awareness, but there are challenges to the process. This week you will explore those challenges and look at ways to deal with them. One aspect, in particular, is managing the emotions that arise with self-awareness and how you can reduce their influence during the self-awareness process.
Self-reflection
An important aspect of self-awareness, and an important process in self-understanding, is the action of self-reflection. You will examine its nature and how to encourage it in your self-development. This week you will examine the various tools of reflection and the steps to increase effective self-reflection. The aim of self-understanding is to appreciate your leadership style and the skill and development needs you may need to address. You do not have to make changes as a result of this process, but you do have to accept the consequences of your decisions about what you do with these insights.
Self-change problems
This week you will look at the process of self-change. Psychologists refer to this as self-regulation: taking control of improving your performance by learning new skills and knowledge. However, this process is not as easy as we would like. This week you will examine the self-change process in more detail to support efforts to adapt yourself always. You will explore the nature of why it is hard to change, the impact of habits on your behaviour and the role of willpower in the process of development, and begin to look at the practices you can apply to increase the likelihood of successful change.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.83%
- 4 stars15.91%
- 3 stars1.83%
- 2 stars0.14%
- 1 star0.28%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: IMPROVE YOURSELF, ALWAYS
Really good balance in terms of the different media used to teach. I really enjoyed the course and would recommend it!
One of the best course for self development mode. Its also great learning for shape their social and physical environment.
This course will surely help me to understand and continuously develop my work style & skills and it will help me to improve myself in my daily life.
it was good course to identifying and improving proffessional as well as personal skills. and also help improve my self.
About the Adapting: Career Development Specialization
Organisations are undergoing enormous changes in their structures and processes as they seek to take advantage of innovations in technology, remain competitive in Globalising markets, and deal with the increasing diversity of their staff, customers, and supply chains. The four subjects in this specialisation will examine the personal implications of the changing organisational environment - the need to continuously adapt and learn, to manage your career, to build up resilience against stress, and to take your place as a global citizen.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.