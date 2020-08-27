About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Adapting: Career Development Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critically evaluate the nature of the self-development process

  • Apply skills of self-reflection to enhance self-awareness of development insights about your leadership styles

  • Apply skills of self-reflection to enhance self-awareness of development insights about your abilities and challenges as leaders

  • Apply the self-development process to an area of a personal leadership skill challenge

Instructor

Offered by

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Self-directed learning

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Self-awareness

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Self-reflection

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Self-change problems

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Adapting: Career Development Specialization

Adapting: Career Development

