MK
Aug 22, 2020
The course content, assignments and test questions are structured in such a way that one can understand and familiarize on the concepts.\n\nI really enjoyed the learning.\n\nThank you.
NG
Sep 5, 2020
Professor Paul Nesbit is very clear in detailing course with ease of understanding to follow. Look forward to get enrolled for more courses with Coursea and Professor Paul Nesbit
By Shaurya s•
Apr 9, 2020
Amazing experience doing this course. Gained a lot of insight towards things I didn't know but I sometimes implemented or practised. Gained valuable insight towards managing communications, relations, work, stress, behaviour, actions, etc. overall this course helped me to identify the value of continuous learning and improvement along with continuous development. Also, I gained knowledge regarding managing grudges, threats, acknowledging the real meaning of someone rewarding me - their intentions behind it and also, managing emotions.
I would like to mention that I'm extremely overwhelmed by the Professor and his teaching style. the way he connected to the examples and to real-life situations made me dive deep into practicality.
Thank-you
By Bindu S•
Nov 3, 2020
This course will surely help me to understand and
continuously develop my work style & skills and it will help me to improve myself in my daily life.
By Sorin S•
Oct 10, 2020
I've found out that I was already doing part of the steps presented in the course, therefore I definitely agree, understand and recommend the course.
By Gokul P D•
Mar 27, 2020
Affective
By Bernard D V•
Mar 18, 2020
A really nice course about how to improve yourself at work or in life. I have to admit it can be blurry at the beginnig with all those "self-something" expressions but the teacher is providing good explanations, useful examples and usable tricks. I recommend this course for anybody who wants to continue to grow and learn.
By Gerardo M M•
Apr 6, 2020
In my opinion it is a very good course, with good information and useful insights, strategies and techniques.
Also, I liked the performance of professor Nesbit, I think he has a very clear pronunciation and a nice voice.
By Monique B•
Jul 14, 2020
I really enjoyed this six week course. I will most definitely try to apply the learning into my daily life..Thank you for the great opportunity to learn about Professional development: Improve Yourself , always.
By Nikhil G•
Sep 6, 2020
By Bhanu G•
Apr 25, 2020
This course is very helpful, to make decision and understand yourself, peoples and develop and better understanding towards career and growth
By Rajkumar•
May 12, 2020
The course explored the various methods of self development. It also highlighted the importance of continuous self development.
By Janet D•
Jul 21, 2020
An engaging course that helps you develop a step by step approach consciously towards improving your self.
By Pinnamul D R•
Apr 7, 2020
i can learn new things from this its useful for me thanks
By Ahmed E M A•
Mar 19, 2020
Highly recommended, well informative and enjoyable
By KARTHIK K S•
Apr 13, 2020
nice!!
By karunakar j•
Aug 23, 2020
This is a wonderful course and very insightful for one's personal and professional development. The faculty is very effective in delivering the lecture, and the course content is indeed very good particularly the reference to articles and videos from leading websites. This course has provided me clear insight about how to direct my efforts towards self development for successful outcome. As mentioned in the course, in a self development effort the same person is both the subject and the object of the effort , and is continuously affected by the outcomes that may impact his ability to lead successfully to the end goal. This has indeed been my story when I have abandoned a lot of self development initiatives midway. I am sure with the knowledge gained in this course, I will have better chance to stay the course of self development initiatives.
By Sathishkumar K•
May 20, 2020
Thank you Coursera team for the excellent course, An amazing experience doing this course. I have to admit it can be blurry at the beginning with all those "self-something" expressions but the teacher is providing good explanations, useful examples and usable tricks. Gained a lot of insight towards things A really nice course about how to improve yourself at work or in life. I recommend this course for anybody who wants to continue to grow and learn.
By HIMANSHU T•
Jul 1, 2020
Course content is very useful and can be applied practically while leading life by examples. The course helps us to understand physical and social environment and inter-relation between person, behavior and environment. The Professor taught this course in very simple and lucid manner and make the course easier for us !
By S R•
Sep 9, 2020
Very good course, it teach about self awareness, self understanding, self development for a leadership style and gives me more confidence to my self development and my future career and very much thankful to the coach explaining in simple manner and easily understand Thankyou very much for TMTC
By Jorge F•
Mar 17, 2021
GREAT PROGRAM TO ADVANCE YOUR LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT
Professor Paul Nesbit is a great speaker showing during this program several concepts to improve ourselves. He also provides pragmatic tools to implement. This is really one of the greatest programs I have taken in Coursera!!!
By Balakrishna A•
Jul 31, 2020
Excellent learning about developing yourself. Learnt a lot about self-developing, self-monitoring, self-evaluating, self-control along with other behavioral strategies that can be used and/or applied in out day to day activity in office or other social gatherings....cheers.!!
By Jasbir S•
Jul 18, 2020
This course is very interesting, from that has learnt about how to develop professionalism, by improving myself through self-understanding, self- awareness,self -developing , self reflection,and during that self-changing what problem are facing and overcome that problems.
By Kamal J•
Jun 25, 2020
Excellent learning.... Really helpful as for self awareness & making decisions accurately and continuously improving work in a professional way by managing time & Self- Behaviour.
Thanks to my organization & Coursera for this great opportunity to learn continuously.......
By Konda S•
Sep 26, 2020
I learned a lot from this course. But, the thing I did not understand is that whether this course is intended for Undergraduate students or only for the people in their professional lives. Anyway, there's a lot to learn from this course. Thank you!
By Rajiv K P•
Sep 29, 2020
An excellent insight into the world of professional development. Professor Nesbit has an engaging style, uses examples and illustrations effectively. The course also has a well curated set of additional resources which one must not neglect.
By Rubén A N G•
Jul 15, 2020
This all set of courses continue to amaze me, one an the other. This lessons, I'm keeping them all for life. Than you very much to all the professors and the University for sharing this valuable knowlegde to us all. Greetings from Mexico