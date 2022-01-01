About this Specialization

Organisations are undergoing enormous changes in their structures and processes as they seek to take advantage of innovations in technology, remain competitive in Globalising markets, and deal with the increasing diversity of their staff, customers, and supply chains. The four subjects in this specialisation will examine the personal implications of the changing organisational environment - the need to continuously adapt and learn, to manage your career, to build up resilience against stress, and to take your place as a global citizen. The aim is to enable you to thrive in working in contemporary organsations. 'Improve yourself Always' addresses the need for you to continuously develop and seeks to improve your capacity to learn and adapt. 'Build Personal Resilience' helps you enhance your resilience in the face of the pressures you will experience in working in contemporary organisations. 'Your Career Your Life' guides you in taking more responsibility for mapping out and engaging in your career. 'Become a Global Citizen' discusses the need to see yourself as a citizen of the increasingly global world of work and provides insight into the strategies to deal with cultural diversity.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Build personal resilience

4.8
stars
837 ratings
286 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Cultural intelligence: Become a global citizen

4.7
stars
116 ratings
34 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Career planning: Your career, your life

4.8
stars
166 ratings
40 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Professional development: Improve yourself, always

4.8
stars
703 ratings
162 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder