Paul is a management academic who has been on the faculty of Macquarie University since 1999. He teaches the core MBA subject Organisational Behaviour as well as an elective subject that he developed, called Managerial Self-Development. He has received a Vice Chancellor’s Award for teaching excellence. His current research focuses on self-leadership and self-directed learning approaches for leader development and has published in a range of International peer-reviewed journals and presented his research at international conferences. He has also consulted with industry in the area of leadership development.