Course 2 of 4 in the
Leadership Out of the Box Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to increase your emotional intelligence as a leader, manage conflict, and how to increase your influence and authority.

Skills you will gain

  • Motivation
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Influencing
  • Leadership And Management
  • Conflict Management
Course 2 of 4 in the
Leadership Out of the Box Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Understanding Yourself as a Leader

Week 2

Stepping In, Setting Boundaries and Productive Conflict

Week 3

Leading and Influencing Your Boss

4 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Managing Energy and Motivations

5 videos (Total 18 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Leadership Out of the Box Specialization

Leadership Out of the Box

