Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Leadership Out of the Box Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to lead teams, coach and develop others, and build team culture.

Skills you will gain

  • Coaching
  • Cross-Cultural Communication
  • Leadership And Management
  • Conflict Management
  • Team Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Team Dynamics

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Leading Your Peers

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Leader as Guide

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Important Conversations

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Leadership Out of the Box Specialization

Leadership Out of the Box

