In this course, you will look at how to work with a diverse range of people to create and lead a high performing team. You will consider the differences between work groups and teams and explore team dynamics, the nature of remote teams and cross-cultural implications of leading teams. You will also discover how to effectively lead your peers, deal with blockers and disruptors, set objectives and delegate.
How to lead teams, coach and develop others, and build team culture.
- Coaching
- Cross-Cultural Communication
- Leadership And Management
- Conflict Management
- Team Management
Dr Nigel SpencerProfessor of Education Innovation and Professional Practice
Mike MisterHonorary Professor (Queen Mary University of London), Partner (Professional Service Firms International Llp), Senior Fellow (Human Capital Practice, The Conference Board), CFCIPD, ACIB, MBPsS, MBA, BA (Hons) Psychology
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Team Dynamics
This week we are going to begin by considering what we mean by the term “team” and explore how this might different from other working groups. We shall see how depending on the nature of the group you are learning, how you lead will need to change. We shall discuss the stages of team development, looking at how teams change through time, and consider remote and hybrid teams, along with the challenges and opportunities they present.
Leading Your Peers
This week we shall be focussing on building team culture, trust and leading teams of peers. We are going to start by exploring team culture and the importance of difference before considering some of the main challenges of developing and leading teams. We shall also look at how you can build and retain the trust of your team and identify some strategies to help you lead your peers.
The Leader as Guide
This week you are going to explore the value of setting clear objectives, and learn what good objectives look like. We shall look at how to set effective objectives before looking at the role of feedback, and how to give feedback successfully. We are going to consider the importance of letting go as leaders, avoiding micromanaging, and how you might do this well, and we shall end the week with a consideration of coaching. You will see a popular coaching model and look at how coaching can be done well.
Important Conversations
This week we are going to look at the important conversations you need to have as a leader. We shall explore the risks associated with too much agreement within teams, as we look at the phenomenon of “groupthink”, and ways to combat it. We are also going to consider how you can promote more challenge within your team, and give you ideas on how to have those challenging conversations. We will see ways to strategically introduce conflict and think about the role of mentoring within this context.
This specialisation will provide you with a holistic set of tools, skills and frameworks to enable you to step up and lead more effectively. You will develop your own leadership identity, as you explore what it means to lead and learn ways to better manage your time.
