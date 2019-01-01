Profile

Arun Singh

Senior Practitioner and Corporate Educator

Arun Singh is a leading international business lawyer, formerly a partner at KPMGLegal, corporate educator, visiting professor at UK universities and business schools, non-executive director and a senior government advisor with over 30 years experience. He has worked with organisations from a range of sectors, professions, and sovereign wealth funds in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. He was appointed an OBE by Her Majesty the Queen for services to international trade and investment in January 1999, and elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Manufacturers. Arun is co-author of "How to Lead Smart People": a Top 10 WHSmith bestseller, that was also shortlisted for the “Leadership for the Future” category of the Business Book Awards and CIM Management Book of the Year 2020.

Getting Started with Leadership

Stepping Up: Preparing Yourself for Leadership

Stepping Up: Leading Others

Influencing the Organisation

