In this course, you will discover the importance of understanding context and its impact on the individual as a leader. You’ll consider how you define leadership and explore how organisations work through an exploration of the “what” and “why” of your own working environment. You will also look at who stakeholders are and their important role in today's business, before discussing the differences between leadership and management, and the importance of credibility.
At least five years professional experience. Starting to face leadership issues as they manage teams, customers and clients more regularly.
To understand what leadership is, how to navigate the context they lead within, and how to manage their time as a leader.
To identify current key stakeholders and their relative importance
The difference between managing and leading and how these conflate in today's professional environment
The essence of credibility
- Stakeholder Management
- Organizational Structure
- Influencing
- Leadership And Management
- Time management
Dr Nigel SpencerProfessor of Education Innovation and Professional Practice
Mike MisterHonorary Professor (Queen Mary University of London), Partner (Professional Service Firms International Llp), Senior Fellow (Human Capital Practice, The Conference Board), CFCIPD, ACIB, MBPsS, MBA, BA (Hons) Psychology
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Introduction to Leadership
Welcome to Coursera and Queen Mary University of London, we are excited to have you studying with us. We are going to help you prepare for your studies by ensuring you know exactly what is expected of you throughout your course and how to most effectively engage with the platform. We will look at how the platform works as well as how you will interact with your peers. You will be introduced to the university you are studying with and we will share some top tips on how to succeed with Coursera. This week we shall start by getting to know Coursera as you will be introduced to the platform and explore how to use the various functions which will support your learning journey. You will see how you can make the most of your learning experience which will enable you to succeed on this course. This week we are going to start by exploring the context of leadership as we think about what it is and how we might define it. Many topics covered in the course are also explored in the instructors book How to Lead Smart People (Mike Mister and Arun Singh, Profile Books 2019).
Making Sense of Organisations
This week you are going to explore your organisational context, and consider why it's important to understand how your organisation operates to be an effective leader. We will look at the different types of power as well as the sources and roles of power within your organisational context. We are also going to explore how organisations can change and think about how you can be a successful leader in a changing context.
Making Sense of Stakeholders
This week you are going to discover new ways to deepen your understanding of who your stakeholders are and will look at ways of how you can manage them. You will also explore why stakeholders are important to you as a leader to implement your agenda, as you learn new techniques for assessing stakeholder relationships and needs.
Making Sense of Leadership and Management
This week we shall be focussing on what it means to manage, lead and deliver effectively and how we can achieve this. We shall explore the importance of moving beyond having a sole focus on a task as well as the value of developing your credibility as a leader. We will also discuss the time bind and consider how important it is as a leader to make the best use of your time.
This specialisation will provide you with a holistic set of tools, skills and frameworks to enable you to step up and lead more effectively. You will develop your own leadership identity, as you explore what it means to lead and learn ways to better manage your time.
