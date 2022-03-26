About this Course

What you will learn

  • To understand what leadership is, how to navigate the context they lead within, and how to manage their time as a leader.

  • To identify current key stakeholders and their relative importance

  • The difference between managing and leading and how these conflate in today's professional environment

  • The essence of credibility

Skills you will gain

  • Stakeholder Management
  • Organizational Structure
  • Influencing
  • Leadership And Management
  • Time management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Introduction to Leadership

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 26 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Making Sense of Organisations

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Making Sense of Stakeholders

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Making Sense of Leadership and Management

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Leadership Out of the Box Specialization

Leadership Out of the Box

