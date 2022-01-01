- How to become more personally resilient
- Leading your peers and dealing with disruptors
- Building trust and coaching
- Distinguish between leadership and management
- How to overcome the fallacy of multitasking
- Stakeholder Management
- Organizational Structure
- Influencing
- Leadership And Management
- Time management
- Motivation
- Emotional Intelligence
Leadership Out of the Box Specialization
Become the leader you aspire to be. Launch yourself forward in your leadership career.
What you will learn
To use frameworks and models to make sense of your current work context.
The importance of self awareness in the leader.
To go beyond managing into a proactive stance that will take your organisation forward.
How to lead your boss.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course will contain hand-on projects, which consist of both practical and reflective tasks that ask learners to apply the theories discussed to their own professional context and then reflect on the skills they are trying to master. These project assignments will provide learners with an opportunity to embed methods and approaches, which will be invaluable as they enhance their leadership skills, as these techniques can be reused as a regular part of their personal and professional development, far beyond the bounds of this Specialisation.
At least five years professional experience. Starting to face leadership issues as they manage teams, customers and clients more regularly.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Getting Started with Leadership
In this course, you will discover the importance of understanding context and its impact on the individual as a leader. You’ll consider how you define leadership and explore how organisations work through an exploration of the “what” and “why” of your own working environment. You will also look at who stakeholders are and their important role in today's business, before discussing the differences between leadership and management, and the importance of credibility.
Stepping Up: Preparing Yourself for Leadership
In this course, you will explore the importance of self awareness and feedback, as well as issues such as bias and imposter syndrome. As a leader, it is important to know when to step in and lead, as well as how to establish boundaries and resolve conflict. This course will equip you with these fundamental leadership skills and will also help you develop your ability to influence others (including your “boss”), measure your impact and enhance your resilience.
Stepping Up: Leading Others
In this course, you will look at how to work with a diverse range of people to create and lead a high performing team. You will consider the differences between work groups and teams and explore team dynamics, the nature of remote teams and cross-cultural implications of leading teams. You will also discover how to effectively lead your peers, deal with blockers and disruptors, set objectives and delegate.
Influencing the Organisation
In this course, you will look at how you can effectively manage stakeholders and industry/organisational politics, whilst successfully mobilising people. You will:
Dr Nigel SpencerProfessor of Education Innovation and Professional Practice
Mike MisterHonorary Professor (Queen Mary University of London), Partner (Professional Service Firms International Llp), Senior Fellow (Human Capital Practice, The Conference Board), CFCIPD, ACIB, MBPsS, MBA, BA (Hons) Psychology
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
