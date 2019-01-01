Nigel Spencer is a leadership and organisational development expert and a qualified executive coach, with over 20 years of experience in professional services. After an early academic career researching themes including group identity, hierarchy and power dynamics, Nigel held client-facing roles at PwC and then moved into talent development, where he was global head of leadership development in two international law firms (Simmons & Simmons and Reed Smith). Nigel subsequently held a senior Executive Education role at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford and is currently Professor of Professional Practice at the School of Law, Queen Mary University of London.