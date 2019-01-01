Profile

Dr Nigel Spencer

Professor of Education Innovation and Professional Practice

Nigel Spencer is a leadership and organisational development expert and a qualified executive coach, with over 20 years of experience in professional services. After an early academic career researching themes including group identity, hierarchy and power dynamics, Nigel held client-facing roles at PwC and then moved into talent development, where he was global head of leadership development in two international law firms (Simmons & Simmons and Reed Smith). Nigel subsequently held a senior Executive Education role at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford and is currently Professor of Professional Practice at the School of Law, Queen Mary University of London.

Getting Started with Leadership

Stepping Up: Preparing Yourself for Leadership

Stepping Up: Leading Others

Influencing the Organisation

