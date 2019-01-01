Honorary Professor (Queen Mary University of London), Partner (Professional Service Firms International Llp), Senior Fellow (Human Capital Practice, The Conference Board), CFCIPD, ACIB, MBPsS, MBA, BA (Hons) Psychology
Mike Mister works with professional services firms on designing, developing and supporting change agendas and building improved leadership capabilities in executives. Mike spent his early career in retail banking and in the defence industry. He then became a consultant and spent time at Ernst & Young initially in the UK Firm before becoming EY’s Global Director Executive Development. He has over 30 years experience working internationally with senior leaders and their teams. Mike has published various evidenced based articles and has an MBA from The Open University. Mike is co-author of How to Lead Smart People and From Work Life to New Life – Rewriting the Rules of Retirement.