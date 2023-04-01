About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

This course is designed for professionals from diverse work backgrounds. A basic understanding of working in organizations is recommended.

Approx. 46 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Acquire an understanding of oneself and build inner stability.

  • Describe various leadership styles and how to lead downwards.

  • Explain the biases that impact communication and a leader’s decision-making capability.

  • Explore the art of leading upward and sideways.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

This course is designed for professionals from diverse work backgrounds. A basic understanding of working in organizations is recommended.

Approx. 46 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Leading the Self: Mindfulness, Inner Stability, and Positive Strengths

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 107 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Leading Downward: Leader Behaviors and Leadership Styles

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 92 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Building Sustainable Relationships: Supportive Communication and Decision-making Biases

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Power, Politics, and Leading Upwards

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 113 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder