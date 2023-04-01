Welcome to the Leadership Skills course! In our increasingly complex world, understanding the practice of leadership is critical. In simpler words, leadership is the practice of influencing people to meet the challenges that will enable them to achieve important individual and organizational goals. This course provides a foundation for leadership practice and aims to take you on a journey of self-discovery. You will also gain insight into building inner stability and developing your leadership skills.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
This course is designed for professionals from diverse work backgrounds. A basic understanding of working in organizations is recommended.
Approx. 46 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Acquire an understanding of oneself and build inner stability.
Describe various leadership styles and how to lead downwards.
Explain the biases that impact communication and a leader’s decision-making capability.
Explore the art of leading upward and sideways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Leading the Self: Mindfulness, Inner Stability, and Positive Strengths
5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 107 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Leading Downward: Leader Behaviors and Leadership Styles
5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 92 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Building Sustainable Relationships: Supportive Communication and Decision-making Biases
6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Power, Politics, and Leading Upwards
7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 113 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
