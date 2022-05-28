About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Professional Success Skills Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by those around you in the organization

Skills you will gain

  • Decision-Making
  • Business Communication
  • Leadership
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Introduction & Module 1 - Managing the Organization

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Project Initiation and Planning

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 115 min), 3 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Leadership Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min)

About the Professional Success Skills Specialization

Professional Success Skills

