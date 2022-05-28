In this course, you will develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by others in your organization. The professional business skills related to leadership gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
This course is part of the Professional Success Skills Specialization
This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.
Develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by those around you in the organization
- Decision-Making
- Business Communication
- Leadership
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Introduction & Module 1 - Managing the Organization
This module starts with a course introduction, then will introduce different types of decision-making processes and will highlight some common decision-making biases that can affect managers, including a number of ethical decision-making traps.
Project Initiation and Planning
In this module, you will learn about the life cycle of a project when using the traditional model for project management. Why is it called waterfall, and how does that dictate the process? The focus will be on the first state of the project life cycle, project initiation.
Leadership Fundamentals
This module starts by defining leadership, then introduces key components of effective leadership.
To become job-ready, you need to develop technical knowledge and skills. Those skills can help you get through that first door. But then what? Completing this professional certificate will help you learn and develop skills that can lead to success working in any organization! Skills that not only help you succeed in that first job, but also ensure that first job is the start of a long, successful career.
