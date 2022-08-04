Profile

Vishal Gupta

Professor

    Bio

    Prof Vishal Gupta is a Professor in the Organisational Behaviour area, at IIMA. He is also the Chairperson of the Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development at IIMA. ​ He obtained his doctorate in Human Resource Management from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, India, in 2013. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BITS-Pilani, India. ​ Prior to joining IIMA, Prof Vishal worked as an Assistant Professor in the HRM Group at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, India. He has also worked as a Hardware Design Engineer with ST Microlectronics Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida and with Infineon Technologies AG, Munich, Germany where he was involved in the design of high-performance Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). ​ His areas of teaching and research are leadership development, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, organization development and R&D management. He has undertaken consulting projects for organizations like BSNL, DRDO, SiCOM, Tilburg University, Netherlands and Aston Business School, UK. He has been training leaders and professionals of corporations such as National Hydro-Power Corporation (NHPC), Taj Group of Hotels, Ambuja Cements Limited, Tata Teleservices, L&T, Pepsi, Emerson, and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in the areas of mindfulness, emotional intelligence, leadership and organization development for the last 12 years.​ At IIMA, Prof Vishal teaches a core course on Leadership Skills to the one-year full-time MBA (PGPX) students and courses on organisational design and mindfulness and emotional intelligence to 2-year MBA students. ​ His research has been published in international and national journals of repute and he has written for dailies and magazines such as People Matters, Times of India, Economic times, Mint, DNA, Hindu BusinessLine, Business Standards, among many others.​

    Courses

    Leadership Skills

