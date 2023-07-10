This course is the first of a series that will enable you to become an effective leader and advocate, both within and outside your organization, on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. In this course, you’ll explore how to engage members of your organization in important and challenging conversations. You’ll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand their perspectives and interests.
Diversity Leadership for Everyone
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Engage others in important conversations about issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion
Manage conflicts that arise among team members
Facilitate collaboration among diverse team members
4 quizzes, 14 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module explores the universal importance of matters of diversity, equity and inclusion, and ways to determine how to effectively take appropriate action or engage in productive dialogue with others. In this module, you will learn how to focus on what matters to you and others, and how to be respectful and strategic with respect to matters regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. You'll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand their perspectives and interests. Please use Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome to take this course for the best experience with all nine Relationships Labs. Other browsers may not be compatible with the lab simulations.
8 videos2 readings1 quiz4 assignments2 app items
This module addresses one of the greatest challenges you may face in leading conversations about issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. In this module, you'll explore how to identify the root causes of conflict, including the interests driving conflict, and how to resolve (or manage) conflict effectively. You'll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand their perspectives and interests.
7 videos1 quiz4 assignments4 app items
This module focuses on the choices you and others must make in determining whether to collaborate or compete with each other when you address challenging issues, including issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. In this module, you'll evaluate the pros and cons of different approaches to your own decision-making and explore ways to influence the decision-making of others. You'll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand thgeir perspectives and interests.
8 videos2 readings2 quizzes6 assignments3 app items
