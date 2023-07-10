Alignor
Diversity Leadership for Everyone
Diversity Leadership for Everyone

What you'll learn

  • Engage others in important conversations about issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion

  • Manage conflicts that arise among team members

  • Facilitate collaboration among diverse team members

There are 3 modules in this course

This module explores the universal importance of matters of diversity, equity and inclusion, and ways to determine how to effectively take appropriate action or engage in productive dialogue with others. In this module, you will learn how to focus on what matters to you and others, and how to be respectful and strategic with respect to matters regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. You'll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand their perspectives and interests. Please use Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome to take this course for the best experience with all nine Relationships Labs. Other browsers may not be compatible with the lab simulations.

This module addresses one of the greatest challenges you may face in leading conversations about issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. In this module, you'll explore how to identify the root causes of conflict, including the interests driving conflict, and how to resolve (or manage) conflict effectively. You'll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand their perspectives and interests.

This module focuses on the choices you and others must make in determining whether to collaborate or compete with each other when you address challenging issues, including issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. In this module, you'll evaluate the pros and cons of different approaches to your own decision-making and explore ways to influence the decision-making of others. You'll learn by playing games (realistic simulations) in which animated characters challenge you to understand thgeir perspectives and interests.

