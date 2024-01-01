Profile

Jeanne-Marie Almonor

Executive Vice President, Alignor

Bio

Jeanne-Marie Almonor is a human rights lawyer, expert negotiator and award-winning filmmaker. Born in Haiti and a graduate of Harvard Law School, Ms. Almonor has litigated high profile public interest cases, addressing educational segregation, police abuse and discrimination. Ms. Almonor has provided conflict resolution training at the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She developed and led village peacemaker workshops in rural India and empowerment workshops for teachers, parents and community leaders in the United States. Ms. Almonor co-wrote, directed and produced the award-winning civil rights film JUSTICE, which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award and received the Dallas Juneteenth Festival Emancipation Filmmakers award. She has lived in Haiti, Uganda, India, Mexico, Brazil, Canada and the United States. Learn more at www.alignor.com.

Courses - English

Diversity Leadership for Everyone

