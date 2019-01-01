Learner Reviews & Feedback for Stepping Up: Preparing Yourself for Leadership by Queen Mary University of London
About the Course
In this course, you will explore the importance of self awareness and feedback, as well as issues such as bias and imposter syndrome. As a leader, it is important to know when to step in and lead, as well as how to establish boundaries and resolve conflict. This course will equip you with these fundamental leadership skills and will also help you develop your ability to influence others (including your “boss”), measure your impact and enhance your resilience.
This course is aimed at leaders and managers who have five to six years experience and who are beginning to manage teams, customers and clients more regularly or more directly. A majority of those taking this course will have a technical or professional early career, but are progressing professionally so are starting to grapple with the issues of team and organisational leadership.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
– Identify how you are perceived by your colleagues as leaders.
– Make better decisions about when to step in, and when to stand back, as a leader and how to work with conflict as a productive force.
– Explain how to lead and support your boss to both achieve your goals in your respective leadership positions.
– Manage your energy to be seen as a positive, influential leader....