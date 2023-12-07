Embark on an immersive learning experience that delves into the essence of self-motivation and its pivotal role in sculpting personal triumph. This course weaves the intellectual richness of the European Renaissance with the nuanced tapestry of contemporary psychology, offering a profound understanding of the drivers behind personal achievements.
How Self-Motivation Shapes Personal Success
This course is part of Personal Journeys: Identity, Motivation, and Resilience Specialization
Taught in English
December 2023
5 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
This module sets the stage for understanding the underpinnings of self-motivation. It explores various theories of motivation and how they apply to self-driven success. The importance of individual differences and the role of nature and nurture in fostering self-motivation are examined. Students will gain a deep understanding of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and how these concepts are pivotal to personal achievement and success.
What's included
9 videos14 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module dives into the mechanics of effective goal setting and the concept of self-efficacy. Students will learn about the SMART goal-setting framework, the growth mindset, and how self-belief contributes to goal achievement. Furthermore, this module emphasizes the impact of resilience and grit on the road to personal success.
What's included
6 videos8 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Emotional intelligence is a cornerstone of self-motivation and personal success. This module explores the importance of emotional intelligence in motivation and the key role it plays in developing a global renaissance mindset. The course offers practical strategies to enhance emotional self-awareness, emotional regulation, empathy, and effective interpersonal communication.
What's included
6 videos7 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This final module emphasizes the development of a Global Renaissance Mindset – a mindset that values curiosity, creativity, courage, and cultural understanding. Learners will delve into techniques for cultivating these skills, explore the role of mindfulness and reflection in personal growth, and learn how to apply these principles to their path toward personal success.
What's included
6 videos7 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Embark on a transformative journey of introspection by crafting a visual mandala that encapsulates your personal identity and its interplay with fundamental motivational theories. This engaging module, segmented into four integral sections, allows you to delve deep into understanding self-motivation, goal-setting dynamics, emotional intelligence facets, and the essence of a Global Renaissance mindset. Supplement your mandala with a reflective video, sharing the profound insights unearthed during this immersive exercise. Whether you're artistically inclined or not, this module is a testament to the power of introspection and creativity combined. Dive in and discover yourself anew!
What's included
3 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt
