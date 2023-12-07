University of Colorado System
How Self-Motivation Shapes Personal Success
How Self-Motivation Shapes Personal Success

This course is part of Personal Journeys: Identity, Motivation, and Resilience Specialization

Taught in English

Roger L Martinez

Instructor: Roger L Martinez

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
17 hours (approximately)
There are 5 modules in this course

This module sets the stage for understanding the underpinnings of self-motivation. It explores various theories of motivation and how they apply to self-driven success. The importance of individual differences and the role of nature and nurture in fostering self-motivation are examined. Students will gain a deep understanding of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and how these concepts are pivotal to personal achievement and success.

This module dives into the mechanics of effective goal setting and the concept of self-efficacy. Students will learn about the SMART goal-setting framework, the growth mindset, and how self-belief contributes to goal achievement. Furthermore, this module emphasizes the impact of resilience and grit on the road to personal success.

Emotional intelligence is a cornerstone of self-motivation and personal success. This module explores the importance of emotional intelligence in motivation and the key role it plays in developing a global renaissance mindset. The course offers practical strategies to enhance emotional self-awareness, emotional regulation, empathy, and effective interpersonal communication.

This final module emphasizes the development of a Global Renaissance Mindset – a mindset that values curiosity, creativity, courage, and cultural understanding. Learners will delve into techniques for cultivating these skills, explore the role of mindfulness and reflection in personal growth, and learn how to apply these principles to their path toward personal success.

Embark on a transformative journey of introspection by crafting a visual mandala that encapsulates your personal identity and its interplay with fundamental motivational theories. This engaging module, segmented into four integral sections, allows you to delve deep into understanding self-motivation, goal-setting dynamics, emotional intelligence facets, and the essence of a Global Renaissance mindset. Supplement your mandala with a reflective video, sharing the profound insights unearthed during this immersive exercise. Whether you're artistically inclined or not, this module is a testament to the power of introspection and creativity combined. Dive in and discover yourself anew!

Roger L Martinez
University of Colorado System
7 Courses

University of Colorado System

