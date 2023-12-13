University of Colorado System
Overcoming Challenges in Self and Society
University of Colorado System

Overcoming Challenges in Self and Society

This course is part of Personal Journeys: Identity, Motivation, and Resilience Specialization

Taught in English

Roger L Martinez

Instructor: Roger L Martinez

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Personal Journeys: Identity, Motivation, and Resilience Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 5 modules in this course

This module aims to provide a thorough understanding of what constitutes adversity, both on individual and societal levels. It explores various types of adversities such as personal hardships, socio-economic challenges, cultural clashes, political unrest, and environmental disasters. By examining these adversities, students will gain a comprehensive perspective on the complexities of adversity and its effects on individual and collective well-being.

What's included

11 videos10 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, learners delve into the concept of resilience from both theoretical and practical perspectives. It provides a comprehensive understanding of how resilience is developed and maintained, considering individual psychological factors, interpersonal dynamics, and societal resources. It will also present evidence-based strategies to foster resilience in individuals and communities facing adversities, leading to the cultivation of strength and the promotion of growth in spite of adversity.

What's included

6 videos10 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, we explore into the rich interplay between spirituality, religiosity, and humanism in the concept of resilience. By examining a variety of perspectives, students will gain a holistic understanding of how individuals and societies have historically cultivated resilience through these lenses. The lectures will uncover the enduring wisdom of ancient traditions, the supportive role of faith in modern times, and the contributions of Renaissance humanism to contemporary notions of resilience.

What's included

6 videos11 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module of this course focuses on the role of resilience in transforming individuals, communities, and societies. It looks at how you can help create and support resilience a more resilient society. The module also presents an exploration of how overcoming adversities contributes to a Renaissance in individual and societal thinking, both in the past and the present, paving the way for social innovation and transformation.

What's included

6 videos7 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Embark on a creative voyage with the Personal Renaissance of Resilience Mandala. This assignment invites you to express your journey through adversity and resilience, connecting personal experiences with historical, psychological, and spiritual insights. Design a mandala in four segments, each representing a module's concepts: understanding adversity, resilience practices, spiritual perspectives, and community strength. Complete your creation with a reflective video, sharing the insights gained. This exercise transcends artistic skill, focusing on personal growth and understanding. Reflect on your mandala's depth and clarity, and rate your integration of the course material. Dive into this introspective task and forge a deeper connection with resilience.

What's included

1 video1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

