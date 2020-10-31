About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • state the key motivational concepts and the behaviorist approach to motivation.  

  • explain how the motivation to learn is enhanced when the basic needs are fulfilled.

  • explain how our mindsets and attributions influence our motivation.  

  • relate the above concepts to self-regulated learning.  

Skills you will gain

  • Motivation
  • Education
  • Learning Styles
  • Teaching Philosophy
  • Positive Education
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Session 1 - Understanding what motivates behavior: Do punishments and rewards work?

Week
2

Week 2

Session 2 - Looking into the Needs of Learners: Needs-Based Theories of Motivation

Week
3

Week 3

Session 3 - Mindsets and Causal Attributions for Success and Failure

Week
4

Week 4

Session 4 - The Self-Regulated Learner

