The purpose of this course is to equip parents and educators with the knowledge of motivational theories and their application in real-life contexts. Following the storyline of two children, Bob and Sarah, course participants are presented with a variety of problem scenarios. These depict common motivational issues that the participants can resolve using the motivational principles described in the course. Through the various sessions, parents and educators will progressively build a repertoire of strategies that enable them to better understand the Gen Z learners and to enhance their motivation to learn. Course participants will also have the opportunity to check their own understanding through quizzes and to interact with one another through discussion forums.
Motivating Gen Z Learners: What Parents and Teachers Need to KnowNanyang Technological University, Singapore
state the key motivational concepts and the behaviorist approach to motivation.
explain how the motivation to learn is enhanced when the basic needs are fulfilled.
explain how our mindsets and attributions influence our motivation.
relate the above concepts to self-regulated learning.
- Motivation
- Education
- Learning Styles
- Teaching Philosophy
- Positive Education
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Young and research-intensive, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is ranked 13th globally. It is also placed 1st amongst the world’s best young universities. NTU has about 33,000 students in the colleges of engineering, science, business, education, humanities, arts, social sciences. Its medical school is set up jointly with Imperial College London. A melting pot of international award-winning scientists, young talents and eminent global partners, NTU is also home to several world-class research institutes that builds on its strengths in interdisciplinary research.
Session 1 - Understanding what motivates behavior: Do punishments and rewards work?
By the end of this session, you will be able to determine the source(s) of a child’s motivation, to use appropriate external motivators judiciously, and to identify and assist in satisfying the needs of your student(s) or children.
Session 2 - Looking into the Needs of Learners: Needs-Based Theories of Motivation
By the end of this session, you will be able to:
Session 3 - Mindsets and Causal Attributions for Success and Failure
By the end of this session, you will be able to:
Session 4 - The Self-Regulated Learner
Very interesting in helping students young and old learn.
Interesting way of presenting material. Very engaging!
This course really helped me a lot. The lessons in this course are accompanied by a short recording so the learners will not be bored in reading it and it helped me a lot. perfect for visual learners
The course is very helpful and useful to teachers and parents. I love how the lessons are presented in very interesting and interactive manner.
