Tan Chee Soon is a lecturer with Psychology and Child & Human Development Academic Group, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University. She obtained her B.Sc. from the National University of Singapore, M.A. (Applied Psychology) from the Nanyang Technological University and PhD from the University of Minnesota. She is involved in teacher education as well as the professional development of psychologists. Her interest areas are in reading disability, reading assessment and interventions, as well as systems support to promote success in reading.