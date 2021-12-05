JJ
Aug 8, 2021
This course really helped me a lot. The lessons in this course are accompanied by a short recording so the learners will not be bored in reading it and it helped me a lot. perfect for visual learners
JP
Jan 23, 2021
This is a very helpful course for me as a teacher and as a parent. I gained a lot of insights on how to help motivate children to learn and also in guiding them to be self-regulated learners.
By noodleq c•
Dec 5, 2021
I highly recommend this course to parents, educators and any body who wishes to know how motivation works. This course course provides a great head start on understanding motivation from various approaches: behaviorist, humanistic, cognitive & socio-cognitive and socio-cultural. Some parts of the course I have learned before but what really puts the learning in perspective is the clear examples provided in this short course. After showing examples, the strategies for application is suggested and it really is going to help me a lot in the upcoming academic year.
By Goh L X C•
Aug 10, 2021
Thank you for the insightful course. I now know how to better manage students' motivation. One thing that can be improved is the organization of the materials where the definitions and the characteristics of the main theme can be discussed before discussing about the implications. I do like the discussion questions along the way as it allowed time for reflection.
By Ameeza I•
Jun 9, 2021
Very beneficial for anyone wanting to understand children,students, and even ourselves better specifically when it comes to how we can change our mindset, what drives us, and much more. It's very informative and insightful, also very quick to go through the course as it's easily digestible.
By Fenty A•
Jul 19, 2021
Thank you very much for giving knowledge about children that can help me in educating and directing children and can motivate children in the right way.
By nilarsan•
Apr 6, 2021
This is a great course for all teachers and parents because we can learn strategies of how to motivate kids. Kids learn better when they are motivated.
By Bakhtiyar A•
Nov 28, 2021
I learnt a lot about motivation. I am grateful for the course.
By Shurma F•
Mar 18, 2021
I enjoyed this course. The points brought across and the techniques to be applied to assist teachers, parents and children to accomplish learning was carefully and clearly explained. I have definitely taken away a few pointers from here.
By Khaing S P•
Nov 16, 2020
This course is very useful for those whose want to know how motivations work to each individual.And you will get to know how you are motivated and what strategies you can apply to your students or kids.I recommend to attend this course!
By Kshomika E K•
Oct 28, 2021
This course is a great way to understand the "Child psychology". It will help understanding the children will and help them out in the areas in which they are lagging behind. A very well organised and informative course.
By Valeria P R•
Aug 31, 2020
This was a great course with useful and applicable information. I recommend all teachers and parents to take this because it really does help you understand how to motivate younger people + how to boost their confidence.
By Sridevi K•
Feb 11, 2021
This is definitely a wonderful course that parents and teachers should take. They have clearly explained how to motivate our young learners and how they can develop the love for learning. Great work by the team !
By Ryan W•
Aug 13, 2020
I feel that I learned a lot on this course and it is broken down into smaller parts very well. It uses a multimedia approach and asks you to discuss and think about things as you go along, which I really like.
By Jane E•
Aug 9, 2021
This course really helped me a lot. The lessons in this course are accompanied by a short recording so the learners will not be bored in reading it and it helped me a lot. perfect for visual learners
By Jane M P•
Jan 23, 2021
This is a very helpful course for me as a teacher and as a parent. I gained a lot of insights on how to help motivate children to learn and also in guiding them to be self-regulated learners.
By Johann B•
Mar 3, 2022
The course had useful content which is interactively presented, meaning that it is more engaging than simply listening to boring video lectures.
By FARIDA S•
Nov 1, 2020
The course is very helpful and useful to teachers and parents. I love how the lessons are presented in very interesting and interactive manner.
By Wyona B•
Apr 15, 2021
This course is helpful for parents and teachers to help the student and their child. I love this! I highly recommend this course.
By Roula M•
Apr 1, 2021
Engaging for both the novice and the professional. Well done to all those involved in putting this course together!
By PY•
Dec 20, 2021
The course materials are clearly written and easy to understand, very effective as a self learning online course.
By Giovanna P•
Jun 29, 2021
Ótimo curso, conteúdo rico em informações relevantes e que com certeza me auxiliarão no futuro.
By Kelly-Ann F•
Nov 1, 2020
This course was and is very educational and it will surely help me with my future endeavors.
By K R•
Feb 12, 2021
Very interesting and informative Course very much useful for teachers parents and students.
By clara p•
Nov 3, 2020
Very informative and engaging!! Thank you, Nanyang University and Coursera!!
By Sheena M K•
Nov 4, 2020
I learn a lot from this course. It will help me to know my students better.
By Ananya S•
Jan 28, 2021
This is the best course to tecah and deal with the Gen Z learners