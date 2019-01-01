Caroline Koh is an Associate Professor with Psychology and Child & Human Development Academic Group, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University. She obtained her B.A. and M.A. at the University of Cambridge, and her Ed.D. from the University of Durham, U.K. Her research projects, past and present, include studies in diverse fields such as student motivation, teacher education, the development of moral judgment, pre-service teachers’ perceptions of national education, the effectiveness of simulation-based learning and the use of the e-portfolio and the flipped classroom approach. Besides publishing in international journals, she was the editor for ‘Motivation, Leadership and Curriculum Design’, and co-edited ‘Motivation and Practice for the Classroom’.