Profile

Caroline Koh

Associate Professor

Bio

Caroline Koh is an Associate Professor with Psychology and Child & Human Development Academic Group, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University. She obtained her B.A. and M.A. at the University of Cambridge, and her Ed.D. from the University of Durham, U.K. Her research projects, past and present, include studies in diverse fields such as student motivation, teacher education, the development of moral judgment, pre-service teachers’ perceptions of national education, the effectiveness of simulation-based learning and the use of the e-portfolio and the flipped classroom approach. Besides publishing in international journals, she was the editor for ‘Motivation, Leadership and Curriculum Design’, and co-edited ‘Motivation and Practice for the Classroom’.

Courses

Motivating Gen Z Learners: What Parents and Teachers Need to Know

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder