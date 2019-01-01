Stefanie Chye is an Assistant Professor with Psychology and Child & Human Development Academic Group, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University. She obtained her B.A. (Ed) and M.Ed. at the University of Sydney, Australia, and her Ph.D. from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. She is involved in teacher education and professional development and fronts the digital portfolio initiative. Her research interests include self-regulated learning, and the use of technologies (such as digital portfolios) and innovative pedagogies in teaching and learning.