Yvonne Seng is a lecturer with Psychology and Child & Human Development Academic Group, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University. She obtained her B.Sc. from the Loughborough University, UK, M.Sc. from the Nanyang Technological University. Prior to her current appointment, she held various teaching and management appointments in Singapore Schools. She joined NIE in 2011 and she is teaching various courses on motivation, educational psychology, pedagogical practices, assessment, teacher-student relationship and parent engagement. She inspires her students through her passion for teaching and care for her students’ learning. Her research interests include motivation, positive education, values and life skills, team-based learning and development and validation of instruments.