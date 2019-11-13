About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Personal Branding
  • Planning
  • Social Capital
  • Self-Motivation
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 84 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Power of Beliefs

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Power of Expertise

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Power of Self-Motivation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

