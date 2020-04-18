About this Course

19,325 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Achieving Personal and Professional Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • goal setting
  • Happiness
  • Personality Development
  • Personal Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Achieving Personal and Professional Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,319 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Week 1: Launching Your Personal Search for Success

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Week 2: How to Think About Success on Your Own Terms

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Week 3: Diving Deeper: What Research Tells Us About Achievement and Happiness

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Week 4: Putting it Together: Charting Your Path to the Future

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUCCESS

View all reviews

About the Achieving Personal and Professional Success Specialization

Achieving Personal and Professional Success

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder