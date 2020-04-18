Do you want to be more successful? This course was designed to help you define what success means to you, and to develop a plan for achieving it. Wharton Professor G. Richard Shell, an award-winning author and the creator of the popular Wharton School course on the meaning of success, created this course to help you answer the questions that arise when you consider how best to use your life. Drawing on his decades of research and mentoring, Shell offers personalized assessments to help you probe your past, imagine your future, and measure your strengths. He then combines these with the latest scientific insights on everything from self-confidence and happiness to relationships and careers. Throughout, he shares inspiring examples of people who found what they were meant to do by embracing their own true measure of success. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime—one that will help you reevaluate your future and envision success on your own terms. Students and executives say that Richard Shell’s courses and executive training programs have changed their lives. Let this course change yours.
Week 1: Launching Your Personal Search for Success
Week 2: How to Think About Success on Your Own Terms
Week 3: Diving Deeper: What Research Tells Us About Achievement and Happiness
Week 4: Putting it Together: Charting Your Path to the Future
Very helpful course changes my mind about success. I have heard the similar ideas from others, however, it makes a difference in a Wharton course. Recommend this to everyone.
I loved this course! It has been the best one I've taken on Coursera yet. It was an honor to learn from Richard Shell. I think this course can benefit anyone at any point in their life!
I really enjoyed how the professor pushed us to really look inside ourselves to define what success means. I am definitely more aware of what I want to do with my future.
This course reminded me what is really important. It helped me determine what success means to me and how I can achieve it. One of the best courses I have ever taken.
