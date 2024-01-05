Students want to be successful when they embark on a learning journey. That success is dependent on a constellation of factors: 1) they need to be able to process the material that is presented in the learning experience; 2) they need the learning experience itself to be a manageable one, without overwhelming stressors that impact their mental and physical well-being; and 3) they need to be able to communicate what they are learning, especially through written channels. These courses delve into the cognitive psychological principles that successful students can use to master course material, the physiological and psychological effects of stress and techniques to overcome them, and the necessary writing skills for effective written communications. Taken together, these courses provide the foundation students need to be successful in whatever learning environments they find themselves in.
Applied Learning Project
Over the duration of each course, students will be presented with formative assessments to assess their knowledge on concepts that have just been covered. At the end of every module there are summative assessments which are tracked and graded to assess your overall understanding. Finally, at the end of each course you are presented with an overall course level assessment.