Student Success Specialization
Succeed at learning and boost your career. Gain tools to accomplish your personal, academic, and professional goals.

Taught in English

Kyle Smith

Kyle Smith

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Increase comfort and confidence with being a learner and communicating with other people.

  • Organize concepts for effective learning and communication.

  • Develop a plan to overcome current weaknesses in learning, communicating, and stress management .

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

January 2024

January 2024

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Better Learning

Course 116 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify the shortcomings of your current study habits to improve the way you use notes, highlighting, flashcards, and other classic study tools.

  • Learn to use scientifically validated learning techniques to improve your studying and increase your retention.

  • Create effective plans to overcome procrastination

Skills you'll gain

Category: Metacognition
Category: Understanding Memory
Category: Defeating Procrastination
Category: Learning Strategies
Category: Improving Learning

Better Writing

Course 233 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply essential elements of the writing process to create an impactful and error-free written document that effectively communicates to the audience.

  • Employ writing tools, organizing strategies, and source discovery and integration techniques to simplify and improve the drafting process.

  • Utilize revising, editing, and polishing techniques to enhance a first draft, and adopt practices to stay motivated and avoid writer's block.

Skills you'll gain

Category: researching
Category: drafting
Category: avoiding_biased_language
Category: Revising
Category: incorporating_sources

Less Stress, Better Health

Course 314 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the nature of stress and identify its common causes and symptoms.

  • Describe the psychological, social, and physiological consequences of stress.

  • Explain how to effectively cope with stressors and prepare yourself to be able to grow after a stressor

Skills you'll gain

Category: Understanding Stress
Category: Effective Coping
Category: Building Resilience

Instructor

Kyle Smith
American Psychological Association
Offered by

American Psychological Association

