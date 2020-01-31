BO
Dec 25, 2020
This course covers everything one needs to be successful, through thorough researches and proven observations that would benefit every individual.\n\nThis is an excellent and superb course. Thank you.
May 29, 2020
This was a very insightful course. It taught me how to approach goals and develop my skills in the right way. Moreover, it changed my thinking about intelligence and taught me the value of networking.
By Bishal R•
Jan 31, 2020
The course was a life-changer for me. It is just around one month that I have done the course from Yale University and this was an accompanying book. I read the book and it was an eye-opener. Why this book will be a life-changing one for me is for a variety of reasons. It showed me the things that I was not aware of. The first is a paradigm shift for me as I am in the education department. I thought that intelligence alone was enough. However, I realized that it is just part of a bigger picture. Conscientiousness is the word the quality of which I wish to embody in my life. The second one is grit and resilience which will help me not only achieve my goals but also to realize my true potential and help me make a difference in this world. The other things are energy producer or energy drainer, similar to positive thinking but this is positive action. The last one was networking as we can achieve a lot if we are in groups and also the need for a definite action plan to change the things I can change. After reading this book my new mantra is Calm Confident Consistent and Conscientious.
By Piyathida K (•
Jul 8, 2019
I was going through a life transition in both my career and life when I began the course, this course helped me put into perspective how I should look forward to challenges and opportunities that I will have to face. It helped redefine my definition and expectation of personal success. I would like to thank the staff for offering this course! I recommend anyone else going through changes of small and large, to take this course and help you!
By Ingmar M•
Feb 1, 2021
One of the hardest reviews I have ever written. Because this is not a bad course. In fact, I would normally be happy to recommend it and if I had to design a course on this subject, I would pretty much go at it the same way. So here it is: if you are a newbie to this topic: great go at it, it's fun, easy and interesting and you'll pick up some useful new stuff. If you're a HR person looking for a leadership program, this is probably not the one. Sure the major topics are discussed (and admittedly clearly and well explained) but this course is a string of a lot of pop-culture science (all references being the better known, popular HRD books). But the major caveat: The course does go off track a few times (there is a reference in there that is just not true and the recommendation to use MBTI, although not the worst I've seen, should not be in a course that has science in its name). Having previously read many of the research discussed in the course I must say, that in the end I was rather underwhelmed with it. Especially, as the its main message in a nutshell is: Pick a purpose (no explanation on how) and develop a plan to reach it (the latter, again admittedly pretty well explained). In total, I do recommend the course but please fix the nonsense and the dig a little deeper on the most important parts (finding a purpose, reflection (on the PAP)).
By Shahrzad N•
Aug 28, 2018
This course was excellent. I learned many useful things .
Dear professor Paula and the Uni. of Michigan, thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. :)
By water s•
Jan 16, 2020
Personally, it is nothing useful until implementing it. It is like a collection of motivated stories and old fashioned case study. I can not find an inspiring moment from this lecture.
By Mohammad Y A•
May 30, 2020
By Yaki M•
Jan 17, 2018
The topic itself is interesting and it is presented in an effective way.
Recommended to take notes.
Thank you.
By SANDEEP•
Apr 3, 2020
Course could be more interactive and engaging.
By Aditya h•
May 11, 2017
Great course! The instructor systematically explains the Science of Success through personal anecdotes and expert research. Each module is composed of lectures and quizzes to test your understanding. The last peer graded assignment is eye opening ! It makes you self -aware, introspect and prepare and action plan for success. I am lucky to have come across this course at the right time with everything that was going on with my life, this course kept me going through the hard times! I strongly recommend this course to all section of learners who want to enjoy happiness and success. Thank you Prof Paula Caproni for offering this course and sharing the knowledge behind the science of success.
By Kristen B•
Nov 9, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. If you plan to take this course, you should because I think the information provided is unique. The information given is for anyone because being successful comes in many ways and not every form of success is the same.
By Susan S•
Nov 14, 2019
I truly enjoyed this course. I started by going in one direction and wound up realizing my thinking was not accurate. I got so much more than I ever thought I would from this course. Thank you!!!
By Luis S•
Apr 13, 2017
It was a pretty good course with great take away. Some of this take away might seem obvious for some people, but it's good to absorb them from an expert in the area!
Some of the videos still need edition as they invite you to watch a video which is not embedded in the video, then the teacher starts talking about the video.....
To enhance the course, I would recommend to correct the above and perhaps inviting other experts for some interviews to show to the audience.
By m c•
Oct 29, 2019
The course is put together well but stays at a very basic level.
By fozan t•
Nov 27, 2017
A must course for every graduate.
By Phellippe M•
Dec 18, 2018
Very valuable knowledge, easy to understand (English is not my motherlanguage), concise, organized and cohesive. It was my first course here in Coursera and I loved it. I loved the knowledge, the teacher, and to know a little more about UMICH. Thank you very much :)))
By Eliso•
Nov 11, 2020
It was a very insightful, well-structured course with excellent video & audio materials! Despite my busy schedule, I was always looking forward to the upcoming lessons! I highly recommend the course!
By Jayabrata D•
May 11, 2020
One thing is for sure, you will know more about success and how to increase your chances of becoming successful after finishing this course. The course materials are well-organized and the lectures explained them well. The quiz and assignments are good ones because one needs to be serious and focused to complete them, I liked that part. Overall this course will give you an idea of what modern science is telling on 'how someone become successful'. If you take at least some of those ideas seriously and implement them in life, this course can change your life to a better one. The only complaint I have is about the poor recommended resources section after each lecture. Only one book was there as the recommended reading. That could have been much better with some more useful resources.
By Muhammad S K•
Aug 24, 2017
Thank you Professor for putting together such an informative course about the research about success. The lectures were well organized. The length of the course was just right. I was able to complete the coursework easily.
This course has taught me a lot about success and the traits of successful people. The section about developing expertise was the best. I hope to put, what I have learnt, into action.I have made a plan and I will start working on it immediately.
I strongly recommend this course.
By Victoria T•
Nov 29, 2020
This course is for everyone, at any stage of their career. I would recommend it to anyone. This course will help you consider what success means to you, and then it will show you how to achieve it.
By Saffi U•
Jun 12, 2020
This course provided a great insight on the benfits of having a growth mindset and made me understand the importance of building a solid social network of mutually supporting relationships
By Muna R A S•
Jul 26, 2021
I honestly recommend everyone to take this course. It will help you create a shortcut to success. If you feel that you've lost your drive then this is the course for you! I'll mention some of the things that I have learnt. e.g. How important it is to develop a Growth Mindset as apposed to having a Fixed Mindset. I also learned what is Social Capital and how powerful it is !.And the fact that I can implement these strategies to my Daily Life in order to reach my desired goals makes such a difference! I will leave the rest for you to find out. Thank you University of Michigan, Coursera. And a Special Thank You to Dr. Paula J Caproni for conducting this Research & Delivering it in such an interesting way. Thank you for sharing the Powerful Lessons and for sharing the story of your beginnings. You are humble, Knowledgeable and grounded and such a great role model!
By Jessica K•
May 6, 2020
Prof. Caproni explained all the lessons in good detail and gave great examples that are easy to remember. I took this course to get myself ready for a few huge life changes and I am grateful that I did. Besides learning about the act of being conscientious and the need to self-evaluate, I have gained a direction for myself towards becoming extraordinary, something I never knew I had in my mental toolbox. So thank you for this wonderful course!
By Omar A M•
Apr 20, 2020
this is the simplest and best course i'm ever seen in success i have more online courses about success but i'm really felt happy to take this course and i'm really benefit from this sessions and i had written all sessions in my device i'm really feel free and proud of my self after take this sessions
thanks coursera wish all the best to you and achive all progres to all that students want to learn about anything thank you so much
By Neli•
Apr 11, 2020
Very informative course with practical advise that can be implemented immediately. Course content is well structured and interesting. The teacher is very nice and speaks clearly and easy to understand (English is not my first language). Action Plan creation is a great culmination of the course which makes you to start doing something to start moving towards achieving your goals. Thank you. Recommend this course.
By Yasmin A•
Jun 23, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. I was familiar with most of the concepts taught in the course, but I liked how they were all put together. I especially appreciated the book that came along with the course. That was incredibly helpful. I wish more of the courses would have the material available to read in a book. The instructor was incredibly knowledgeable and the course flowed. Thank you!