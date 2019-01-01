Paula J. Caproni is a faculty member in the Management and Organizations Department at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Professor Caproni received her MBA from the University of Massachusetts and her Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior from Yale University. In addition to teaching about leadership skills, effective coaching, developing power and influence, and creating high performing teams in the University of Michigan MBA and Executive Programs, Professor Caproni served as the Academic Director of the Full-Time and Part-Time MBA Programs. She has coached over 500 executives and served as the lead Professional Development Coach for the Executive MBA Program and several Executive Education programs. Her course, The Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know, is available online through Coursera.org. She has taught for the Helsinki School of Economics, the Catho Group (Brazil), the Ross Global MBA, and Executive Education programs in Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. She has worked with a variety of organizations, including Asian Development Bank, Ascension Health, Avon, Bank Saudi Fransi, Bank of America, Bank Negara, Bendix, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cigna Asia, Exxon, Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Flagstar Bank, Ford Motor Company, Ford Medical Group, Internal Revenue Service, Lexmark, Management Sciences for Health, Mead Johnson, M & T Bank, Mopar, National Arts Strategies, the NFL, Nokia, Onninen, Philips, Phelps-Dodge, Precision Cast Parts, Roland Berger Chemicals, Saudi Telecom, Seminarium, Tata Group, Toyoda Gosei, University of Michigan Sports Management Program, and Wachovia. She received the Victor Bernard award for Leadership in Teaching at the Ross 2008, as well as the Executive Education Teaching Impact Award in 2013. She has written two books, “The Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know” and “Management Skills for Everyday Life: The Practical Coach”, now in its third edition. She has presented her research at several conferences in the U.S. and abroad. Her article, “Work Life Balance: You Can’t Get There From Here” received the McGregor Award by the Journal of Applied Behavioral Science. Professor Caproni served as a reviewer for several academic journals, including the Academy of Management Review, Human Resource Management Journal, the Journal of Management Inquiry, Journal of Management Education, and the Journal of Business Ethics. She has served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Applied Behavioral Science and the Academy of Management Journal of Learning and Education. She has also served on the Teaching Committee of the Academy of Management Organizational Behavior Division and the Board of Directors of the Organizational Behavior Teaching Society.