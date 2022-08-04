About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe your personal leadership style.

  • Y​ou will also be able to define value creation and explain how building a high-performance team is an essential aspect of leadership.

Skills you will gain

  • Value of Executive Presence
  • Your Personality Type and How You Impact Others
  • How to Build a Highly Performing Team
  • Your Top 5 Strengths
Course 1 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

Leadership and Your Personal Style and Strengths

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 91 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Reaching Your Full Leadership Potential

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Building a High-Performance Team

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Executive Presence and Why it Matters

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations

