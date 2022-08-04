Leadership of complex technical organizations is being challenged by the rapid pace of technology development, innovation and the new flexible workplace where employees working from anywhere demand to be engaged, motivated and recognized. This first Leading Technical Organizations course, "Leadership Style and Building a High-Performance Team", explores your personal leadership style, how value is created, how a leader multiplies their abilities by building high performance teams, and how your executive presence is essential to be a leader of leaders.
This course is part of the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
No particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe your personal leadership style.
You will also be able to define value creation and explain how building a high-performance team is an essential aspect of leadership.
- Value of Executive Presence
- Your Personality Type and How You Impact Others
- How to Build a Highly Performing Team
- Your Top 5 Strengths
Leadership and Your Personal Style and Strengths
Reaching Your Full Leadership Potential
Building a High-Performance Team
Executive Presence and Why it Matters
