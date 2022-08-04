Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leadership Style and Building a High-Performance Team by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Leadership of complex technical organizations is being challenged by the rapid pace of technology development, innovation and the new flexible workplace where employees working from anywhere demand to be engaged, motivated and recognized. This first Leading Technical Organizations course, "Leadership Style and Building a High-Performance Team", explores your personal leadership style, how value is created, how a leader multiplies their abilities by building high performance teams, and how your executive presence is essential to be a leader of leaders.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....