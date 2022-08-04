Being a successful leader in complex technical organization requires being ultimately accountable for your team’s performance and meeting commitments to all your stakeholders. This second Leading Technical Organizations course, "Accountability and Employee Engagement", explores how organizational leaders use different decision-making processes for different situations and that they are ultimately accountable for all results. You will also learn how a company’s culture affects strategy, risk and meeting stakeholder commitments.
This course is part of the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
No particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to apply different decision-making processes to different leadership situations.
You will also be able to describe how taking accountability is an essential part of being a leader.
And you will be able to put strategy, risk-management, and meeting stakeholder commitments into the context of corporate culture.
Skills you will gain
- Understand the power of corporate culture
- How organizational leaders are ultimately accountable for meeting commitments
- How different situations require different decision-making techniques and how to avoid decision bias.
- Techniques to lead change and manage the risks associated with disruption
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Personal Accountability, Team Accountability and Culture of Accountability
Strategic Decisions and Big Picture Business Risks
Leading Change and the Power of Culture
Mediation, Negotiation and Dealing with Challenging Situations
