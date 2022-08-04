About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to apply different decision-making processes to different leadership situations.

  • Y​ou will also be able to describe how taking accountability is an essential part of being a leader.

  • A​nd you will be able to put strategy, risk-management, and meeting stakeholder commitments into the context of corporate culture.

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the power of corporate culture
  • How organizational leaders are ultimately accountable for meeting commitments
  • How different situations require different decision-making techniques and how to avoid decision bias.
  • Techniques to lead change and manage the risks associated with disruption
Course 2 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Personal Accountability, Team Accountability and Culture of Accountability

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Strategic Decisions and Big Picture Business Risks

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Leading Change and the Power of Culture

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Mediation, Negotiation and Dealing with Challenging Situations

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations



