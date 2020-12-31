About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Agile Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how to scale Agile

  • Compare and select the best change theory for the use case at hand

  • Develop a working knowledge of seven change management theories

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Change Management Theories Part I

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Change Management Theories Part II

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Scaling Agile

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

